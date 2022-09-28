Fitness and looking after ones health and well being should be a part of every ones lifestyle. When you are healthy, fit and at your best life is just better. It does not take much to get there. Three to four hours of the right exercise a week and back to basics eating does wonders when you actually do it.
You can also take it to the next level. If you have the genetics, desire, talent and work ethic you can compete. The opportunity is there in body building, figure, physique, bikini, strongman/woman, power lifting, cross fit, or a host of other competitive venues. Entry level contests are usually at a regional or provincial level. If you place high you will qualify for more competitive contests.
If you decide to take your fitness passion to the next level make sure you find a balance. While the vast majority of people do not spend near enough time and effort looking after themselves it is also possible to over due it. To take it too far and burn out. Competing in a physique contest can be one of the most rewarding and educational things you may ever do, or it can be extremely difficult. So much of it depends on your level of conditioning ten to twelve weeks out and how hard and correct you have been training for the past couple of years. The real contest is won in the gym in your day after day workouts and with your nutrition. The last ten to twelve weeks are merely slowing losing a bit of body fat to showcase the work that has been done beforehand.
If you are too heavy, don’t have enough muscle, symmetry or have glaring weak areas little can be done at this stage. This cannot be corrected while losing the body fat on a pre contest diet/training regime.
If you are thinking about competing consult with someone who has experience in this area. Have them assess your physique and make sure you tell them to be totally honest in their assessment. You want to know your strong points but also your weaknesses. If you have done your homework and are ready to compete the pre-contest experience should not be overly difficult. Tightening up on the diet, small adjustments to the workouts and maybe an extra few hours a week of training leading up to the contest to get you at your best.
Keep a journal of your pre contest experience. This will be useful for future contests to know what does and does not work for you during the critical last few weeks.
After a contest you can assess how you done, how you enjoyed the experience and whether you want to compete again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.