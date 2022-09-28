Terry Adams

Fitness and looking after ones health and well being should be a part of every ones lifestyle. When you are healthy, fit and at your best life is just better. It does not take much to get there. Three to four hours of the right exercise a week and back to basics eating does wonders when you actually do it.

You can also take it to the next level. If you have the genetics, desire, talent and work ethic you can compete. The opportunity is there in body building, figure, physique, bikini, strongman/woman, power lifting, cross fit, or a host of other competitive venues. Entry level contests are usually at a regional or provincial level. If you place high you will qualify for more competitive contests.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.