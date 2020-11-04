Put the following question out there and here are some of the answers we received.
What is YOUR best fitness or training tip for someone just starting?
You’ll have good workouts and bad workouts. Just be consistent, find your groove, and make sure you only take advice from *professionals*.
If I was to give a tip, I’d start with body weight exercises like squats push ups etc. And learn proper form by doing those before going with anything involving weights. Oh and go slow and take the time to feel the muscles you are trying to use contract so that you know you are targeting the muscle group you are trying to work. That’s how I learned proper form when I first started.
Your gonna have days where everything feels easy-peasy and you’re gonna have days where your gonna have to dig deep and push yourself, but the main part is don’t give up!
Go into the gym and make that hour about YOU, don’t compare your strengths and weaknesses to other people’s, this is a journey that is 100 per cent about you!
Do not believe the hype from every fitness influencer online. The majority of them do not have certifications in nutrition and training.
If it was easy, everyone would be fit. You’re worth it! Don’t let the tough days overcome the good ones.
Once you see and feel the results, don’t stop. The results don’t stay without consistency. It’s so hard to start again once you’ve stopped! I’m only starting to train again and all I keep thinking about is why did I stop?
Don’t compare yourself to others. We all go at our own speed. Focus on you and your muscles - not everyone else.
Try the salad.
Don’t ever be afraid to ask for help to make sure your doing things right, take your time and make it fun, and never ever think because someone else is doing something that you can’t because you will in time! And always put back away whatever you use! Try to have a gym buddy, it’s always more fun that way! And be prepared after your first gym day your gonna be sore in places you never knew you had, but keep at it and don’t give up. Guaranteed you will be looking forward to gym days!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.