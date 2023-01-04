Terry Adams

It is a new year and there are plenty of fitness and gym resolutions to go with it. I think it’s great to make the decision to improve your health and fitness levels. It’s even better when you are able to follow through and actually achieve those goals.

This is much easier achieved when you have a passion for what you are doing. When you totally look forward to your training sessions you will be there. You will put forth effort and you will reap the rewards.

