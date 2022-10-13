Terry Adams said though Jeanette Gaudet might not know everyone who works out at Iron Haven Gym in Alberton, she’s an inspiration to many. Ms Gaudet has been training at the gym for 29 years, and has no plans of stopping just because she’s now 90 years old. Mr Adams said she can come in and work virtually any machine in the gym, along with the weights as well. Jillian Trainor photo
Sheldon Harper was one of the members of Iron Haven Gym who surprised Jeanette Gaudet with birthday wishes while the senior was training last month. Ms Gaudet has been training at the gym for 29 years with no plans of stopping. Ms Gaudet said she enjoys being at the gym, and has made a lot of good friends there. Submitted photo
Jeanette Gaudet has always been active, but it wasn’t until after her 40th wedding anniversary that she started hitting the gym. Almost 30 years later, the now 90-year-old has no intent of stopping any time soon.
“I do 12 minutes on the treadmill for warm up, and then Terry very nicely gives me a schedule to follow, and we change it about every six months,” she said. “I do a lot of sewing, and I had a bad back. Terry put me on machine a rowing machine, and I’ve never had a bad back for the last 20 years.”
Ms Gaudet is talking about Terry Adams, owner and operator of Iron Haven Gym in Alberton and Summerside.
“Jeanette has been here now for 29 years and hardly ever misses a workout,” he said. “She’s just such a positive person. Everybody loves saying hello to her in the morning and chatting with her for a second.”
Ms Gaudet does her workout at the gym every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday morning, usually starting around 7:30 until 8:30, but that’s not the only way she occupies her time. She said keeping busy isn’t all that hard, as she’s a member of four executive boards in the region, the Ladies Healthcare Auxiliary, Catholic Women’s League, Victoria Quilts for Cancer, and the St Simon and St Jude Parish.
Being a nonagenarian, one might think it would be difficult for Mr Adams to create a workout schedule for Ms Gaudet, but that’s not the case at all.
“Whether it’s someone that’s younger, someone who’s been here for a few years, or older, we try and train around injuries, try and train around weak areas, and work on the goals that the person might have,” he explained. “When someone trains for a while, they pretty well know what they can and can’t do, and most people are capable of more than they think they are once they get started and really get to know the gym.”
Ms Gaudet herself stated she’s capable of doing 160 pounds on the leg press.
In recognition of all her years of hard work at the gym, Mr Adams and members of Iron Haven Gym surprised Ms Gaudet on her recent 90th birthday, which just so happened to fall on a Monday this year. Mr Adams said he’s always been a fan of strength, and it comes in many forms, and Ms Gaudet is one of the strongest women he knows, training through the good times and the harder times, but has always remained such a positive person.
“A lot of members of Jeanette may not even know, but they’ll say ‘She’s an inspiration to me, I’m 35 years younger and I can’t do a plank as long as her’, ‘I hope I can be that active whenever I’m that old’,” he said. “We really just wanted to recognize her birthday, it’s a milestone. She can come in here and virtually do any machine in here without any issue. She’s just a very fit, very active person, and we wanted to acknowledge that.”
Ms Gaudet wasn’t expecting the birthday cake, cookies, and well wishes that morning, but she was delighted when she was presented with them.
“Oh, that was overwhelming. It was beautiful and I will never forget it, I can tell you,” she said. “People have been so kind. I enjoy being here and I’ve made so many good friends. I’ve been very lucky. I like it, it makes me feel good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.