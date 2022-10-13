Hitting the gym

Terry Adams said though Jeanette Gaudet might not know everyone who works out at Iron Haven Gym in Alberton, she’s an inspiration to many. Ms Gaudet has been training at the gym for 29 years, and has no plans of stopping just because she’s now 90 years old. Mr Adams said she can come in and work virtually any machine in the gym, along with the weights as well. Jillian Trainor photo

Jeanette Gaudet has always been active, but it wasn’t until after her 40th wedding anniversary that she started hitting the gym. Almost 30 years later, the now 90-year-old has no intent of stopping any time soon.

“I do 12 minutes on the treadmill for warm up, and then Terry very nicely gives me a schedule to follow, and we change it about every six months,” she said. “I do a lot of sewing, and I had a bad back. Terry put me on machine a rowing machine, and I’ve never had a bad back for the last 20 years.”

Birthday Celebration

Sheldon Harper was one of the members of Iron Haven Gym who surprised Jeanette Gaudet with birthday wishes while the senior was training last month. Ms Gaudet has been training at the gym for 29 years with no plans of stopping. Ms Gaudet said she enjoys being at the gym, and has made a lot of good friends there. Submitted photo

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.