For Daisy Kinch, winning the silver medal in the PEI Provincial Air Cadet League Effective Speaking competition was a mark of just how far she’s come in terms of speaking in front of an audience.
“I was really excited that I was really proud of myself, because I’ve always had a lot of anxiety, especially when I was younger,” she said.
Even speaking in front of her class was often difficult.
“I’m in French, and I’ve been with those kids since I was in the seventh grade, but I’m still terrified of talking in front of them,” she said. “So it felt really good to know that I had won an award for something that held me back for so long, and that I finally did it and that I wasn’t scared to speak in public anymore.”
Ms Kinch, who has the rank of Flight Sergeant with 641 West Prince Squadron, took part in competition on April 30, one of six Air Cadets from across the province to do so. The aim of the competition is to provide an opportunity for Air Cadets to acquire effective speaking skills through instruction and practice in a structured and competitive environment, while also increasing individual self-confidence.
This is the fifth year Ms Kinch has taken part, winning the local competition twice, but the first time she’s had the opportunity to compete at the provincial level.
Every year, cadets are given a list of topics to choose from, ranging from their opinion on something that has to do with the military, how technology is affecting youth, or how people can better help in the reconciliation process. There is a section that offers cadets to choose a topic of their own, but it has to fall within categories like aviation, Canadian history, even cadet life.
Ms Kinch’s topic was the Avro Arrow, a supersonic interceptor jet aircraft designed and built in the 1950s. The jet was one of the most advanced aircraft of its era, and helped establish Canada as a world leader in scientific research and development, but the program to build the jets was cancelled in 1959 by the Diefenbaker Government, resulting in the loss of at least 25,000 jobs.
While this year’s event was virtual, it could be watched live. One of the people who did so was Angela McAlduff, one of the Captains of 641 Squadron, who said Ms Kinch nailed it.
“The difference between Flight Sergeant Kinch now, and the first time she did a speech, there’s no comparison,” she said. “The first time it was like everybody else, she’s nervous, and she’s quiet, and she’s kind of stuttered a little bit. Now she just lets her roll.”
Ms Kinch will be aging out of Cadets next year, but that won’t be until after the next Effective Speaking competition, and she has her eye on nationals.
