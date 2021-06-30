“Progress has many aspects. To boost community spirit and lure summertime visitors Alberton, in the past year, has produced a number of aspects in regard to improving the attractiveness of the Town for both tourist and resident.”
- The Guardian,
February 27, 1963
In January, the Westerner Motel opened its doors to the traveling public. The attractively designed building comprises 12 units of accommodation, dining room and lunch counter. Each unit is equipped with every modern convenience and its interior décor is second to none. The proprietors are Peter Pope and Creelman MacArthur of Summerside, PE. Mr. and Mrs. Charles Gordon are the efficient and courteous managers.
Another feature of Alberton’s progress in 1962 has been the advancement of public services. Chief among these is Alberton District Regional High School which opened last January, and the new federal building and post office which opened last March.
Last summer’s rainy weather resulted in a new interest for tourists visiting Alberton. It was begun on a small scale in the Maple Tree Craft workshop of Herbert Leavitt. Through the courtesy of Mr. Leavitt and his assistant, Kenneth Quigley, several families were given the opportunity to try their skill at wood turning. Some of these guests had come from Montreal, Connecticut and one from Toulouse, France. The delighted satisfaction evidenced in this creative activity were indicative of the wide-spread revival of interest in the arts and crafts and is suggestive of the need for schools of handicraft in the province.
Aquatic Day
Unique in this province is Alberton’s Aquatic Day. Initiated in 1955 by Earl Atkinson, it began as a long-distance swim without sponsor or prizes. Its popularity and growth have been specular. While a long swim is still the main event, new attractions are added each year. New trophies and a very large number of prizes were donated this past year. Shorter swims, boat races and skin diving were all included in this season’s program.
Entertainment and local industry were associated in one Aquatic Day event. In the fishing boat race every entry except one had been built at the boat shop of Alberton Industries Ltd. The boat shop continues to employ a number of local men who turn out boats which are a source of much pride and satisfaction in the whole area. Last year’s output included two boats for the Dept. of Northern Affairs.
Princess Pat Drive-In
The spacious Princes Pat Drive-In theatre at Cascumpec was opened last August (1962). The large cinemascope tower stands out against the background of beautiful Goose Harbour with sand hills in the far distance. Project equipment is of the most modern type and there is a large diesel electric plant for emergency use. There are speakers for 250 cars. A refreshment booth and washrooms are conveniently located.
In September (1962) the Rooney Funeral Home was moved to more commodious and pleasing surroundings. One of the town’s fine old homes (Martin Foley property), situated on spacious grounds with beautiful trees, provides an atmosphere of quiet and privacy for those who require its services.
Two roadside canteens were erected just outside Alberton last summer. At one of them the popular soft ice cream is a specialty.
Kier Fraser has extended his store at Alberton South to include dry goods and small appliances. Walter Wells has opened a new service station at Cascumpec and Carl Profit has erected one at Profits Corner which is a focal point for traffic to and from Tignish, Montrose, Alma and St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.