The chairperson of the Alberton Community School is disappointed the 10 week program won’t be happening in 2021, but understands it can’t happen right now because of restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With so much uncertainty, and a concern for health, both during the evening adult classes and the subsequent daytime classes with children, it was decided to take a break for this upcoming winter session,” said Kelly Gillis.
The program runs from January to mid March each year at Alberton Elementary School, offering courses on things like dancing, photography, gardening guitar classes, mandolin, rug hooking, and crochet. One popular event from the most recent program was 10 Countries in 10 Weeks, which focused on newcomers and their traditions and culture.
Once the courses are complete, evaluations are gathered. Ms Gillis said of the 125 who took part in the most recent courses, there was a high degree of satisfaction with instructors and running of the programs, along with a desire for future classes including ballroom dancing, cake decorating, painting on different mediums, yoga and meditation, and Canadian armchair travel.
Ms Gillis said there have been have been winters where it always seemed to snow on Mondays, but this is the first time in the school’s 53 years of operation it’s had to actually close.
The school runs in winter as a way to ensure residents are able to maintain interaction their neighbours and fellow residents during a time they might otherwise have to deal with social isolation.
Ms Gillis said it does feel strange having this extra time on her hands. She said there are great plans for the 2022 year.
She also noted how it’s important to keep in contact during this time.
“We may not be running, but it’s still so important to reach out to make sure that people aren’t isolated during the winter time, and to keep learning a skill, even if it has to be online, or if it’s just one or two people getting together,” she concluded. “I feel bad that avenue can’t be reached through the community school, but don’t let this setback slow you down. Keep learning, keep reaching out to people because winter can be harsh when you don’t have things to do.”
