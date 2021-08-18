Alberton council is debating what to do with its skate park on Prince William Street.
“It isn’t being used very much,” said Mayor David Gordon during the Aug. 9 council meeting. “Council is aware of the money that was raised for the park, but are wondering if the area would be better suited for a basketball court.”
Mr Gordon said Donna Thomson, the town’s CAO, spoke with some members of the skate park’s fundraising committee, and they’re okay with turning it into something else.
The park originally opened to the public in August 2017, at the request of youth in the town. While there are group sports and activities in the area like hockey, soccer, and baseball, this is the only skate park west of Summerside.
Ms Thomson said Kenan Wilkie, Alberton’s recreation director, had the idea to put a basketball hoop on one end, and have a retractable net in the middle. This way, if someone wanted to play tennis, or pickleball, they can easily do so.
“I would hate to see us get rid of the stuff altogether, maybe we could store it?” said Councillor Blair Duggan. “We could always add another piece to the asphalt pad if we thought we could bring it back again.”
To find out what the community would like to see happen, Mr Wilkie has posted a survey online. There are two choices for the survey, either keep the skate park as it is, or put the ramps and rails into storage, and try out a multi-purpose court.
Council is also looking into updating the bathroom at the ball diamond next to the skate park, as it isn’t an accessible bathroom.
“The doors right now aren’t wide enough for a wheelchair, and there’s a step up into it, so we can’t get a wheelchair in anyway,” said Ms Thomson. “The whole thing probably should be replaced and brought up to code. I didn’t know if the ramp was actually code, because it’s pretty steep, and there’s no real path to get to it, it’s on the grass.”
Following a brief discussion, a motion was made to give Ms Thomson authorization to get quotes on updating the bathroom to make it accessible.
