The process to install a splash pad in the Town of Alberton continues.
“We received an email from our supplier last week on splash pad equipment,” said Mayor David Gordon at council meeting on May 10. “They recommend ordering the components now, as prices are due to change. They are indicating the order time may have an issue, so the sooner, the better.”
Including HST, the price quoted for the equipment totalled $41,760.
After checking out two possible locations for the splash pad, one being next to the Alberton Public Library, the other being next to the baseball field on Prince William Street. The ball field was deemed the more suitable location, as property lines between the town and the Confederation Trail are indiscernible on maps submitted to the town over the years. The ball field also offers public washrooms, good parking, and safer because the location has only one road to contend with.
A new well will be required for the splash pad, as the current well doesn’t meet the required capacity.
“It can’t go into the sewer lines,” said CAO Donna Thomson. “I believe it can go into the storm sewer, or he said a dry well to let it settle and disperse into the ground naturally.”
Once equipment is ordered, work can begin on getting the site of the splash pad ready.
