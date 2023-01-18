Alberton council wants to hear the concerns that mayors of O’Leary, Tignish, and Tyne Valley have about the continued closure of the Collaborative Emergency Centre (CEC) at Western Hospital and other health care issues facing West Prince.
The matter was brought up during their monthly council meeting on Jan. 9, with council planning on reaching out to the communities within the week.
“The CEC closing is a worry, but I can see the other side of it where there is a nursing shortage,” said deputy mayor Blair Duggan.
Western Hospital has the only Emergency Department in the region, but prior to its temporary closure at the beginning of August 2022, the CEC was closed numerous times because of staffing shortages. Initially, the closure was supposed to be for six weeks, but Health PEI recently announced it won’t be opening again anytime soon.
During the meeting, Councillor Brian Poirier asked what impact the West Prince Community Health Centre would have on Western Hospital.
“I was told the doctors available now are moving over there,” he said.
The health centre is currently under construction, in front of Maplewood Manor. It will be able to house a range of primary care, and mental health and addiction services which will serve the residents of West Prince, with construction anticipated to be completed around mid to late 2023.
It’s not just hospital services Alberton council expressed concerns over.
“The other part that really bothers is not having an ambulance west of Hunter River,” said Mr Duggan. “We need a commitment for an ambulance west of O’Leary until the CEC has reopened.”
Donna Thomson, chief administration officer for Alberton, said another staff member with the town had been speaking with Eric Gavin, mayor of O’Leary, and O’Leary is also concerned with the CEC’s temporary closure. Ms Thomson also mentioned Island EMS is in talks with O’Leary in constructing a new building in the town.
She said getting a commitment from Island EMS to have an ambulance in West Prince in a centralized location would be helpful.
During their monthly council meeting, O’Leary Mayor Eric Gavin and Deputy Mayor Darren MacKinnon both expressed interest in attending a meeting with members of the Alberton council to discuss the ongoing concern over the closure of the CEC at Western Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.