Shannon Dumville is enjoying the challenges and new opportunities that come with being the new Chief Training Officer (CTO) at the PEI Firefighters Association (PIEFFA).
“I’m usually here for 8 am and usually start in the office, depending on the day. Some days I have courses booked, and other days it’s more the office side of things, answering emails, receiving phone calls, soliciting business, and so on and so on,” said the Alberton resident. “I also do a lot of the maintenance, making sure all the gear is prepared and ready to go when we put courses on, and some of the courses I actually teach as well.”
Mr Dumville became the CTO on July 27, following the retirement of Miles Boulter, formerly chief of the O’Leary Volunteer Fire Department. Mr Boulter was CTO of the PEIFFA for 30 years, and during that time received the award for volunteer chief of the year by the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs.
“This school wouldn’t be what it is and we wouldn’t be where we’re at as a fire service if it wasn’t for him,” said Mr Dumville. “I have some big boots to fill, and if I can fill one, I’ll be happy.”
The PEIFFA is owned by the Island’s volunteer firefighters and operated by a board of directors. The board originally posted the job opening in January 2020, but the lockdown in March put the search for the new CTO on hold. Mr Dumville had submitted his resumé and certifications, but didn’t expect to receive the offer in mid July because he lives in Alberton, and most of the work takes place in Charlottetown. He said he assumed the board would pick someone who living closer to the city.
Mr Dumville has been a firefighter since 2000, and noted his biggest reason for becoming one was because he wanted to do his part in helping his community.
Some days at the school are busier than others. On the office side of things, there’s board meetings, developing courses, bringing new clients in, and taking part in meetings with the other instructors of the association or its board of directors. Other aspects of the full-time job include teaching courses on things like confined space rescue, fall protection, and harness and gear inspections.
One challenge Mr Dumville faced was getting the volunteers caught up with training. Like many businesses, the PEIFFA was shut down in March during the Island’s lockdown that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr Dumville began working for the association when it had just opened up again, and in that time he and his fellow instructors have managed to do six to eight months of training in just two months. Because the firefighters are all volunteers, many of them have day jobs, meaning the classroom training is done during the evenings in winter.
While Mr Dumville is CTO, he is still chief of the Alberton Volunteer Fire Department. When asked how that worked, he said the department has a chain of command in operation.
“There’s deputy chief Darrell Graham, and we also have captains who are more than capable of stepping up in my absence or Darrell’s absence,” he said. “When a call comes in, everybody can be rest assured that the call is going to be answered.”
