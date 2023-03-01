Shannon Dumville, former chief of the Alberton Volunteer Fire Department, presents Darrell Graham with his 30 year bar during the department’s annual meal and awards ceremony on Jan. 19. During the ceremony, Mr Dumville officially announced his retirement as chief at the ceremony, and Mr Graham was voted in as the department’s new chief. Submitted photo
Shannon Dumville was presented with an award from former deputy chief Darrell Graham as thanks for his years of service following his retirement from the Alberton Volunteer Fire Department during department’s annual meal and awards ceremony on Jan. 19. Mr Dumville has been with the department for 17 years, six of which he served as the department’s chief. That night, Mr Graham was voted to be the department’s new chief. Submitted photo
After 17 years of service, with the last six spent serving as the department’s chief, Shannon Dumville has retired from the Alberton Volunteer Fire Department (AVFD).
“I’ve enjoyed very much being part of the Alberton Fire Department,” he said. “They’re a great group of people, they do good work every day, and I know they’re going to continue to do the same work.”
Mr Dumville’s resignation was announced during the department’s annual meal and awards night on Jan. 19. He originally joined when some friends in the department were recruiting new members. He said he wanted to try and help serve his community.
Along with helping the community, he’s enjoyed the camaraderie he’s had with both members of his department and the community at large.
He admits there have been challenges over the years, but never anything that couldn’t be overcome.
“The fire service, we say it’s a dynamic service,” said Mr Dumville. “Things are always ever changing, new technologies are coming out, even changes in the way fire behaviour works. It’s always a learning process, you never stop learning.”
While Mr Dumville has been chief of the AVFD for the last six years, he’s also been involved with the PEI Firefighters School. In 2020, he became the school’s chief instructor. He said things at the school have been going well, despite some challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, like the number of people allowed in a classroom.
While he’s enjoyed being both chief of the AVFD and chief instructor at the school, his days are pretty busy. Most of the time he’s at the school around 8 am. Depending on the day, he’ll either be teaching courses or focusing on the office side of things, like answering emails, taking phone calls, etc. He also does maintenance, making sure all gear is prepared and ready to go when courses take place.
Mr Dumville said he has two main reasons for retiring from the fire department.
“My job requires a good portion of my time,” he said. “Living up west and working in Charlottetown, a good portion of my day is involved with travelling. The other part of it was I just recently turned 50, and I’m looking to have a little bit more time to myself.”
When asked what he’s enjoyed most about being with the AVFD, Mr Dumville said the sense of accomplishment when the department answers a call and things turn out well.
“Every time that fire truck rolls out in any way, shape, or form, you’re seeing somebody probably on the worst day of their life,” he said. “Just the fact that you were there to help is a huge sense of accomplishment in my opinion.”
Stepping in Mr Dumville’s shoes as the new chief of the Alberton Volunteer Fire Department is Darrell Graham, formerly the department’s deputy chief.
“It’s very humbling, and I feel very honoured to be voted in as fire chief by the members, and I hope I can live up to the standard that Shannon has set,” he said.
Mr Graham has been with the department for decades, and recently received his 30 year bar.
He said it was always a pleasure to work with Mr Dumville.
“He has a great command presence on the fire scene, and if we did have a bad call, his sense of humour always kept everybody on the positive side,” he said.
Mr Graham said the two had a great working relationship, and while the friends will still see each other frequently as Mr Graham also teaches at the fire school, he’s going to miss things like Mr Dumville’s command style, his sense of humour, and the way that he could relate to every rank within the department, and with other fire departments.
When asked if he had any advice for Mr Graham as he steps into his new role as chief, Mr Dumville said the best advice he could give would be to not sweat the small stuff.
“Sometimes little things come along, and things have a tendency to pile up on you, so don’t sweat the little things,” he said. “Look after one another, because at the end of the day, when we go out, we usually see people most times on the worst day of their life. Sometimes that can get stressful, so look after each other.”
