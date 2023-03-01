Shannon Dumville Retirement

Shannon Dumville, former chief of the Alberton Volunteer Fire Department, presents Darrell Graham with his 30 year bar during the department’s annual meal and awards ceremony on Jan. 19. During the ceremony, Mr Dumville officially announced his retirement as chief at the ceremony, and Mr Graham was voted in as the department’s new chief. Submitted photo

After 17 years of service, with the last six spent serving as the department’s chief, Shannon Dumville has retired from the Alberton Volunteer Fire Department (AVFD).

“I’ve enjoyed very much being part of the Alberton Fire Department,” he said. “They’re a great group of people, they do good work every day, and I know they’re going to continue to do the same work.”

Retirement

Shannon Dumville was presented with an award from former deputy chief Darrell Graham as thanks for his years of service following his retirement from the Alberton Volunteer Fire Department during department’s annual meal and awards ceremony on Jan. 19. Mr Dumville has been with the department for 17 years, six of which he served as the department’s chief. That night, Mr Graham was voted to be the department’s new chief. Submitted photo

