While waiting for their new search and rescue boat to arrive, the Alberton Volunteer Fire Department have been busy training some of its members on how to operate the vessel once it’s here.
Taking place from Jan. 11 to Jan. 14, the four day Small Vessel Operator Program was put on by the Canadian Coast Guard. The course deals with navigation, proper boat safety, and there will also be a component on conducting searches.
There are three instructors for the course, with eight training spaces available. The AVFD has 35 members, meaning right now roughly a quarter of them are learning how to operate the vessel.
“We’re hoping to have at least half the department trained,” explained Darrell Graham, deputy chief of the AVFD. “There’s two different components to operating this vessel. There will be the person actually operating the vessel that’s piloting it, then there will be two other crew members aboard who will act as spotters.”
Purchasing the vessel stems from an increase in traffic on waterways within the fire district, and the department has received an increase in water related emergency calls, in addition to an increase in recreational and commercial vessels on the water within the area, over the last few years.
Mr Graham said some of the equipment ordered for the 6.5 metre Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB) safety vessel has started arriving, and instead of waiting for the boat to get here and then play catch up in terms of learning how to operate it, the department is just going ahead with the learning and training component so they can be ready for when the vessel does arrive.
“We are really hoping for mid to late May for the boat’s arrival, which will coincide with the recreational boat season starting up,” Mr Graham said. “It’s been very good feedback by all involved so far. They say they’re learning a lot, and the instructors are very informative, very knowledgeable.”
The department is looking to schedule another training course, and are hoping it can happen this summer, but it depends on the availability of Coast Guard instructors.
