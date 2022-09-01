It’s been a hectic summer for Johnny Oliver and Bonnie-Lea Doiron since opening their new food truck in June.

“It’s been really busy,” said Mr Oliver. “The local support has been crazy.”

The Oliver Twist Food Truck operates close to four days a week, Thursday to Sunday, in its main location at the parking lot of Jacques Cartier Memorial Arena in Alberton. They even use the food truck to cater special events.

However, neither are strangers to the hustle and bustle of the food industry. Mr Oliver’s family once owned and operated the Revilo restaurant in Alberton, where he began cooking when he was 14.

Following that, he ran St Ann’s Lobster Suppers close to a decade and then worked at Blue Mussel Café in North Rustico for seven years.

Ms Doiron has been in the service industry for many years too, working mostly front of house. And last winter she earned a small business management degree from Holland College.

“We bring a lot experience, just in different areas,” said Mr Oliver. “That has really helped.”

But they have always wanted to have a food truck. So when one came up for sale they decided to purchase it.

“It’s a condensed version of a restaurant,” said Mr Oliver. “After being in the restaurant business for so long, the downsizing was very appealing.”

Ms Doiron came up with the name for the food truck and isn’t just a literary reference or a play on Mr Oliver’s surname. It’s a commitment to making delicious food.

“Our concept for the truck is taking ordinary food and putting a little twist on it,” said Mr Oliver.

There’s only two items on their menu not made from scratch, the fries and the popcorn chicken. Everything else is made fresh, with much of their product locally sourced as possible.

“It’s fast food, but with a healthy spin on it,” said Ms Doiron.

For example, they have decided to honoured Mr Oliver’s roots by bringing back items once offered at his family’s restaurant, like the Revilo fries, which were fries served with gravy, coleslaw and onions.

“We switched it around, went to a purple slaw and we use green onions instead of regular onions,” explained Mr Oliver. “Every chance we get we try to put our own little mark on the food.”

The food truck offers a shifting menu, rotating between 15 different items.

“We have four or five items that normally stay on and then we have three or four featured items,” said Mr Oliver.

Ms Doiron said the reason the menu changes often is because they make everything fresh.

“We’re not holding onto product very long,” she said. “While it’s fresh, we serve it and if it’s not fresh, we move on.”

For the most part, customers seemed to really like the rotating menu.

“Everyone is used to a standard menu not shifting, having a special here or a special there, but we are rotating 15 different items and always looking to add,” said Mr Oliver.

Both Mr Oliver and Ms Doiron would like to thank their families and close friends for their support and help. And to celebrate their successful summer, they are planning to host a grand opening event over the first weekend of September, starting on Sept 2 and going to Sept 4.

During the grand opening, there will be giveaways, new food items available and possibly items that once appeared on the menu at Mr Oliver’s family restaurant.

“It’s been a learning curve, but it’s been a good experience,” said Ms Doiron of running the food truck. “The support has really kept the wind in our sails.”

Mr Oliver said when customers come to the truck he wants everyone to enjoy all the fresh flavours they are serving up.

“We’re hoping they are tasting something they’ve never tasted before,” he said.

The Oliver Twist Food Truck

Grand Opening Schedule

Sept 1 - Thank You Thursday

On this day we will give 10% of our earnings to Minor Hockey to show appreciation for having a location at the rink all summer. We encourage minor hockey players in all of West Prince to come to the food truck wearing their jerseys for a chance to win a prize. Also on this day we will be having more food choices for kids.

Sept 2 - Fish Friday

Menu compiled of mostly seafood item to celebrate the end of summer.

Sept 3 - Smash Burger Saturday

A day to taste our best specialty Smash Burgers of the summer, including The Big Ugly Burger, The Weekender and more.

Sept 4 - Old School Sunday

A tribute to the former Revilo Restaurant. We will be showcasing customer favourites from back in the day.