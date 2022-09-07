Residents of Alberton might have noticed in recent weeks an effort to spruce up the town’s Main Street area.
Like the installation of the new fountain at the town’s pond, which was turned on for the first time back on Canada Day.
Residents of Alberton might have noticed in recent weeks an effort to spruce up the town’s Main Street area.
Like the installation of the new fountain at the town’s pond, which was turned on for the first time back on Canada Day.
“So far we’ve got the gazebo painted at the pond, we’ve been doing some landscaping in the alleyway (between Brays Independent and Alberton Pharmacy) and painting the arches in town off Main Street,” said Donna Thomson, chief administration officer for the Town of Alberton. “Sometime in October, we hope to have an event so that we can showcase it all.”
The work is part of the Rediscover Main Street project, an initiative from the Atlantic Canadian Opportunities Agency to help communities recover in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Something Alberton was hoping to work on this year was touching up the murals found throughout the town, but they got no response from the tender they issued in the spring.
Ms Thomson said the town is hoping to make the murals part of the project going forward, with plans to evaluate them, and even just touch up the frames, or make any repairs that need to be done.
“They’ve been out there for quite a while, and they’re getting sun beaten and rain and all that,” she said.
The town will also have to figure out what murals belong to who before proceeding with touching them up.
Ms Thomson said some of the murals might have been commissioned by local people, while others were done for the town.
“Eventually we would like to see them all touched up,” she said.
Along with painting the gazebo, the flower beds at the pond have also been spruced up, and work continues on the alleyway in terms of weeding and managing the overgrowth.
Ms Thomson said the town has already been receiving compliments on the work done so far, and expects there will be more feedback as more projects are completed.
“I think it’d be just nice to showcase downtown, bring people back in,” she said. “We did that with the diversity festival and people enjoyed that. It’s just bringing people together after COVID.”
Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.