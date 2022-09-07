Gazebo

Once red, the gazebo at the pond in Alberton got a face lift as part of the Rediscover Main Street project. Along with the gazebo, a fountain was installed in the pond behind the gazebo, the archway in front of the alley connecting the pond area to Main Street, and the alley itself have been spruced up as part of the project. Jillian Trainor photo

Residents of Alberton might have noticed in recent weeks an effort to spruce up the town’s Main Street area.

Like the installation of the new fountain at the town’s pond, which was turned on for the first time back on Canada Day.

Rediscover Main Street

Wayne Corrigan paints the archway in front of the alleyway that connects Main Street to the gazebo and pond area. The alley is one of the spots the Town of Alberton has been working on improving as part of the Rediscover Main Street project. Jillian Trainor photo

