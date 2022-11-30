“Alberton boats of all types and sizes can be seen on the grounds at Alberton Industries Ltd. and more are coming out of the shop each week. They range from outboards to long-liners, fishing boats and pleasure cruisers; the annual output is continually increasing from the enterprising Alberton South (Northport) plant which is owned and managed by Mr. Phillip Kinch.”
- Evening Patriot,
April 21, 1965
Boats completed and in the construction yard ready for shipment are a 40 ft trap boat and long-liner, two 35-foot cargo motor boats, two 26 foot and a 31-footer all for the Department of Northern Affairs. Under construction for the same department are five additional 31-foot boats and two 29 footers.
In addition to government contracts a number of lobster boats are under construction and two pleasure cruisers, owned in Moncton, New Brunswick, are on hand for annual overhaul and refit at an approximate cost of $10,000 each.
A most important advancement in the boat factory is the installation of a 120 ton railway dry dock which was started last fall (1964) and is scheduled for completion by June (1965). This work is being carried out by Crandall Dry Dock Engineering, Inc. of Cambridge, Massachusetts, under the supervision of John England. The project is receiving assistance from the Provincial Department of Industry and Natural Resources. On completion the marine slip will enable the plant to build and overhaul boats up to 65 feet in length and also facilitate the beaching and launching of boats of all types.
Since acquiring the old Alberton Elementary School several years ago Alberton Industries Ltd has recently added a 60 by 30 foot extension by purchasing the old Sacred Heart Parish Hall (to make way for Alberton’s New Post Office and Federal Building) for lumber storage and mill work.
In its brief history the Alberton Industries Plant has established a reputation for sturdy dependable construction of its boats and has built a large number of boats for service in the far north. Employees range from 15 to 20 men depending on work available.
Divers investigate scallop beds off Alberton harbour - The Guardian, May 31, 1965
On 29 May, 1965, a three-man team of scuba divers carried out an ‘on-the-spot’ investigation on the volume and extent of scallop beds 13 miles off Alberton Harbour. Operating from the Department of Fisheries patrol boat Howe Point, captained by George Morrison, John Greer of the RCMP, Bobby Bruvels of O’Leary and Roy Ramsay of Summerside went down to a depth of 100 ft and after a stay of 17 minutes reported a good volume of scallops on a smooth sandy bottom. The divers found the water extremely cold at the 50 ft level. As a result of their investigation some changes are expected to be made in the type of drags being used by two scallop draggers currently fishing on the bed. Arrangements for the investigation were made by Phillip Kinch of Alberton Industries Ltd.
