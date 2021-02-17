The Town of Alberton will be looking into the possibility of switching to solar power for some of its facilities.
“I had a gentleman calling me the other day from West Prince Solar,” said Donna Thomson, chief administrative officer for Alberton. “Basically, he said he would come into town, he would meet with us, and he would look at key buildings that we may be able to have less electricity costs, less heating costs.”
Ms Thomson said there has been a push from the federal government to move away from oil in favour of more green methods like solar or wind power. She added that funding is available from both federal and provincial governments for projects like this, and if it’s something that’s within the budget of what council might want to do, he would help fill out the paperwork.
Other communities in West Prince have also been contacted about switching to solar power for some its facilities. Ms Thompson mentioned O’Leary is looking at potentially having the UV lights at its lagoon powered by solar energy.
A motion to approve the idea was made by Councillor Blair Duggan, seconded by Mary Jean O’Brien. It’s unclear right now which buildings could be powered by green energy, with one suggestion being the new storage shed that will be going up behind the town office.
“Whatever basically is powered by electricity that he could offset with solar power,” said Ms Thomson. “The rink would be the obvious one, but I don’t know how much room we would have up there, or how many panels would have to go in. All that would have to be determined.”
