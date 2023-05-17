Donna Thomson thanked Constable Robert Dowling of Prince District RCMP’s for the swift work in catching the person who broke into the Alberton Community Pantry.
“You guys did a fabulous job,” said the Chief Administration Officer for the Town of Alberton during council’s monthly meeting on May 8. “You were here, you took our information, our video, and you caught the guy. That’s awesome, thanks.”
Around 2 am on April 30, the door of the community pantry was kicked in and all food items inside were taken.
That same day, police saw a stolen car in Tignish. The driver was identified and fled the scene, was later arrested, and stolen property was recovered, including the food stolen from the pantry.
Along with being charged with resisting arrest, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, Justin Lloyd MacDonald is being charged with break enter and theft in relation to the Alberton Community Pantry.
“If he damaged the door, he should (pay for it),” said Councillor Chester Adams.
If found guilty of the break enter and theft, it’s unknown whether Mr MacDonald would be required to pay restitution. This order requires the offender to pay the victim for financial losses the victim suffered because of the offender’s crime. Restitution can only be ordered for losses up to the time the offender is sentenced. It’s part of an offender’s sentence and can be a stand-alone order or part of a probation order or conditional sentence.
During the council meeting a motion was made to purchase a new door for the community pantry, which is estimated to cost $750, plus installation.
“I tried putting the message out to the community to see if anyone had one they wanted to get rid of,” said Ms Thomson. “It’s a unique size, and I haven’t had much luck.”
Councillor Mary Jean O’Brien asked if a steel door would make a difference if something like this were to happen again, but was told the door Mr MacDonald kicked in was in fact a steel door.
Council is now looking at what can be done to strengthen security measures at the pantry outside hours of operation.
“It’s disappointing,” said Ms Thomson. “We’re out there trying to do our best to help people and just like the ATVs, you get one bad apple that can spoil it for everyone.”
