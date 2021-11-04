Sergeant Aaron Myers’ military career surprisingly started with a display for the Army Reserves and a high school dare.
“I was in Grade 11 at the time, my friends we’re kind of walking by and seen a set up out in Westisle, and one of them said ‘I don’t think you can do that’, and I said ‘Oh yeah, I’ll show you’,” said the Alberton native.
He joined the reserves in September 2001 and was accepted in February 2002.
“There was definitely some learning points,” said the sergeant about the reserves. “It taught me a lot more discipline and started growing me as a person.”
In the Army Reserves, Sgt Myers was a signal operator. Although the trade taught him a lot, like improving his communication skills, it was not a great fit for him.
In 2007, his mother convinced him to sign up for the firefighting program at Holland College and after completion, in 2008, he accepted an offer to join the regular Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) as a firefighter.
“She’s a very helpful person and she’s always caring and looking out for others and she kind of saw that in myself,” said Sgt Myers. “She wanted me to do something that was helping people.”
Sgt Myers isn’t the only member of his family currently serving in the military either. His brother, Sergeant Jesse Myers, is a lineman in Kingston, Ontario. Also, his grandfather, Henry Myers, served in the First World War.
From watching military movies when he was younger, often having themes of honour, duty and discipline, Sgt Myers thought he knew what the CAF would be like before joining. What the sergeant didn’t expect was the numerous trade opportunities.
“I thought it was all soldier first stuff,” he said. “I didn’t realize all the different things you could do in the military, hence me being a firefighter today.”
As military firefighter, Sgt Myers responds to aircraft emergencies, structural fires on base, motor vehicle collisions, takes part in rescue operations, acts as an emergency medical responders and does fire prevention programming.
“It’s extremely versatile,” said the sergeant about his firefighter career. “This has been an opportunity to expand my mind and add some more tools to the tool box.”
From his perspective, one of the toughest aspects of being in the military is the consistent moving. He met his wife, Sheena, in Charlottetown. The couple married in 2012 and they have two daughters.
“I started in Halifax, then I went to Trenton, Ont. and now currently in Cold Lake, Alberta, and sometimes that can be little more hard on the family, but it can also be another opportunity to learn and grow,” he said. “It’s actually pushed our family closer together and it’s also given us opportunities to meet so many people that we might not have gotten to meet if we had always stayed in the same place for our whole lives.”
A career highlight though, and one of the best training opportunities he’s ever experienced, came when Sgt Myers was in Trenton and became a member of the Urban Search and Rescue Team. The training for the unit was in Massachusetts, run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Training ranged from confined space rescue, shoring equipment for stabilization, mechanical advantage training and much more.
Sgt Myers said it was an amazing opportunity that allowed him to learn from instructors with decades of experience, many of them at ground zero during 9/11.
Currently, Sgt Myers is on deployment in Romania as part of Operation Reassurance, a NATO led mission to enhance the Eastern European’s nation’s air-policing capabilities. As part of the mission, the CAF have deployed an Air Task Force to Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Constanta County with approximately 140 CAF personnel and up to six CF-188 Hornets. The deployment is for three and half months, beginning back on Sept. 1 and ending on Dec. 10, 2021.
The fire chief for the Canadian team, this is Sgt Myers’ first official deployment, but he has spent three years on HMCS Halifax as a shipboard firefighter sailing to Europe and many different places in North America.
“My tasks has been bringing together the group of firefighters who came here from all across Canada,” said Sgt Myers. “We had to meet up and form as a team and work together and train together. We’re a very cohesive unit and I couldn’t be prouder of the team I have over here and I’m quite blessed to be over here with this group of people.”
As a member of the Canadian Armed Forces for the past 13 years, Sgt Myers said the experience has allowed him to grow as a person.
“Being pushed completely out of your comfort zone can totally bring up your confidence,” he said. “I’m a very proud military member and getting to represent Canada, because I love Canada so much, it’s just made me a better human being.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.