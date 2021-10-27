The Town of Alberton installed an electric vehicle charging station last week in the parking lot area between Church and Poplar Street.
The two spots are located next to the gazebo on the Poplar Street side.
Council approved installing the charging station back in September 2019 and the project is being cost shared between the federal government, Maritime Electric and the Town of Alberton.
Last week, the town sent out notices asking businesses to advise their employees these parking spaces are designated for electric vehicle charging only and they should refrain from parking in these spots.
The town still has to decide on the price for someone using the charging station and paint the spots electric vehicle only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.