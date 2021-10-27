Electric vehicle charging station

There’s a new electric vehicle charging station in Alberton, which was installed last week. The town sent out notices to businesses asking them to advise employees not to park in these spaces as they will be designated electric vehicles only. Melissa Heald photo.

The Town of Alberton installed an electric vehicle charging station last week in the parking lot area between Church and Poplar Street.

The two spots are located next to the gazebo on the Poplar Street side.

Council approved installing the charging station back in September 2019 and the project is being cost shared between the federal government, Maritime Electric and the Town of Alberton.

Last week, the town sent out notices asking businesses to advise their employees these parking spaces are designated for electric vehicle charging only and they should refrain from parking in these spots.

The town still has to decide on the price for someone using the charging station and paint the spots electric vehicle only.

