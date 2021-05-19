On May 3, Alberton’s Chief Administrative Officer was one of several municipal representatives from across the province to attend a preliminary meeting with the Federation of PEI Municipalities to begin discussions of a funding agreement between the province and Island municipalities, which is set to expire on March 31, 2022.
The program addresses municipalities that don’t have the taxation capacity of others. It was last updated in 2018, and would be reviewed in 2022 as the makeup of municipalities was anticipated to change with growth, and the new Municipal Government Act standards.
Under the agreement, the now previous system of grants would be converted to tax credits, the equalization program would be updated,the planning credit would be extended to municipalities with an official plan, municipalities would receive a grant of 10 per cent on all their eligible capital expenditures, and under the top-up provision of the agreement, no municipality will receive less funding than it does now.
“A lot of the feedback from some of the bigger ones is they weren’t happy with (how) equalization came down, because they ended up losing money,” said Donna Thomson during Alberton council’s monthly meeting on May 10.
Alberton is one such municipality, and will be losing $11,251 a month.
During this meeting, the Federation asked the representatives if they were interested in sign a five year extension, as negotiations for a new agreement will take time.
Logistically speaking, doing the one year extension made more sense to Alberton Town Council because Canadians have recently completed filling out the 2021 census.
“The other municipalities thought it would be a good idea (to go with a one year extension) because the census numbers will be more accurate,” said Ms Thomson. “Right now, we’re based on numbers that we’re 1,145 residents, and we know we probably have more than that now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.