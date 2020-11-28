The branch technician at the Alberton Public Library wants residents to know the library offers more than just books, as it now offers access to a worldwide ancestry site.
Kelly Gillis said the branch is now among the many libraries across Canada that have purchased a subscription to the site, ancestrylibrary.ca, which has a database of 9,000 familial collections.
“You can look at births, death, marriages, arrivals, departures, military records, voting, there’s photos, there’s maps, historical records, there’s newspaper stories, and different publications,” she said. “It’s not quite as extensive as a pay-for-use ancestry site. You can’t upload your family history on there because the public libraries don’t save any materials. We don’t track your search history, so it can’t be retained when you stop.”
The site requires a library card and password, and cannot be accessed from a home computer. Ms Gillis said she’s used it herself and was able to find the gravestone of her great-grandmother. She said it’s a great tool for looking up family trees and researching genealogy.
The library has also seen a lot of use of its Library of Things since that program began in the summer of 2019. Featuring things like yoga mats, sensory kits, musical instruments, even seven mental health kits on topics like anxiety, bipolar disorder, depression, eating disorders and body image, schizophrenia, substance abuse, and gambling.
“Inside each bag there’s resources on mental health topics for all ages, there’s a variety of books, there’s some laminated sheets, it’s in English, and in French,” said Ms Gillis. “They’re written in plain language, you can go through the material at your leisure, in the privacy of your own home. They give direction on where to seek help, maybe further direction on who to see.”
Ms Gillis said while some of the reading material in the kits have been recommended by professionals, they don’t replace going to a professional in regard to treatment.
The kits also help take away some of the stigma of mental health issues.
“You take this kit out just like you would any other book, it’s not in a back room, or under a paper bag cover that you don’t want seen,” said Ms Gillis. “A mental illness should be seen like a physical illness, you want to know more about it, you want learn about it, you want to find helpful ways to cope with it.”
