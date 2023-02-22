The Town of Alberton will be making changes to the community pantry following some concerning video footage over the last few weeks. The pantry will switch from being open and available 24 hours a day to 12 hours a day, 7 am to 7 pm Monday to Friday and 8 am to 6 pm Saturday to Sunday. Melissa Heald photo
Proposed by Councillor Brian Poirier, the pantry will switch from being open and available 24 hours a day to 12 hours a day, 7 am to 7 pm Monday to Friday and 8 am to 6 pm
Saturday to Sunday.
During Alberton’s February council meeting he said Donna Thomson, the town’s chief administrative officer, had mentioned how twice in a short time period there was video surveillance of a moving truck showing up in the parking lot next to the pantry very early in the morning. This prompted concerns someone might have been casing the pantry with thoughts of stealing the two fridges inside.
“I walk my dog every night, I could lock it up, and in the morning, Donnie could open it up, because it’s just a matter of time before somebody goes in and takes our fridges,” he said. “Why would somebody show up with a moving van at two o’clock in the morning? They’re not going there to get a lot of food.”
Concerns for the town’s community pantry come after the Summerside Community Fridge was recently damaged by fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but arson hasn’t been ruled out. For the time being, the Summerside location won’t be accessible until further notice, and donations can’t be accepted.
The Alberton Community Pantry opened in December 2022, and has seen much use since then.
“I can’t see any problems,” said Coun. Poirier. “Somebody might say ‘I can’t get there by seven o’clock at night’. If you can’t get there by seven o’clock at night, well, there’s 12 hours.”
Another issue brought up was the idea of making it known the area is under surveillance.
“Maybe a sign saying there is video surveillance might deter some of them,” said Councillor Blair Duggan.
