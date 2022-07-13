Charles Lewis was extremely proud to watch his grandson, Logan Dowhaniuk, take part in the 2022 Memorial Cup. Mr Dowhaniuk plays for the Edmonton Oil Kings, and Mr Lewis said it was some of the best non-professional playing he’s ever seen. Afterward, Mr Dowhaniuk gave his grandfather a jersey he wore during one of the games, signed with his name. Jillian Trainor photo
Charles Lewis of Alberton was proud to watch his grandson, Logan Dowhaniuk, play in this year’s Memorial Cup. Mr Dowhaniuk plays for the Edmonton Oil Kings, and is currently at a prospect camp for the Edmonton Oilers. Both he and his brother, Keaton Dowhaniuk who plays for the Prince George Cougars, are draft prospects for the NHL. Submitted photo
Charles Lewis was proud to be able to watch his grandson Logan Dowhaniuk (pronounced Doe-han-yuk) as he played for the Edmonton Oil Kings during the Memorial Cup.
“It was the best hockey I ever saw as far as non-professional (playing),” he said.
The Memorial Cup is the national championship of the Canadian Hockey League (CHL). The four-team round-robin tournament features the champions of the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, Western Hockey League, and a fourth host team which alternates annually between the three leagues.
The Memorial Cup is sometimes referred to as one of the hardest championships to win in hockey for several factors, including the number of teams across the CHL’s member leagues throughout Canada, the fact that the tournament is played between the top teams in the league, and the limited period of eligibility for players to compete at the major junior level.
This year’s championship took place in Saint John, New Brunswick from June 20 to June 29. Along with the Oil Kings, other teams taking part were the Hamilton Bulldogs, Shawinagan Cataractes, and the host team, the Saint John Sea Dogs.
Though Mr Dowhanuik grew up in Edmonton, his maternal family, including his mother Tabitha, and grandmother Anne, and Mr Lewis, are from Alberton.
Mr Dowhaniuk, now 20, has been playing hockey all his life, signing with the Oil Kings at the age of 15.
“It was four seasons he played,” said Mr Lewis. “In the beginning they only allowed him to play four games because he was underage (so couldn’t play the full season that first year.)”
Mr Lewis watched his grandson play against the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinagan Cataractes, and said it was a lot of fun.
“It was nice, good caliber hockey,” he said. “It was a good time over there. I got a game worn sweater that he gave me, signed. It made me feel pretty special.”
Mr Dowhaniuk is at a prospect camp for the Edmonton Oilers, and both he and his brother, Keaton Dowhaniuk who plays for the Prince George Cougars, are draft prospects for the NHL.
