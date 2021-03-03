Lot sales from Alberton’s Emma Drive Subdivision is projected to boost the town’s revenue.
Property assessments, sewer, and utility rates, are projected to remain the same, following the public budget consultation meeting on Feb. 24.
Thanks to the sales of the lots at the subdivision, Councillor Blair Duggan, chair of finance committee for the town, explained how revenue for the 2021-2122 budget is projected to be $1,131,509.93.
“Sales have gone from $50,000 this year to $272,600 this year,” he said. “That’s the biggest one of everything, because we were fortunate enough to sell out our lots in the subdivision, and are coming due in the next year.”
The subdivision featured 30 lots available for sale.
Because of some planned projects and expansions, the budget is projecting an increase of roughly $220,000. The town’s park maintenance budget has increased from $10,000 to $80,000 to pay for a new splash pad. Coun. Duggan noted the splash pad would also be paid partially with the help of government grants.
Expenditures for equipment is projected to be $45,000 as the town is also looking at possibly purchasing a new snow blower for its sidewalks, while a second storage building that will go next to the current one is budgeted for $60,000.
The fire protection budget will also be increasing by $5,000, most due to the cost of Personal Protective Equipment.
Alberton Town Council will be reviewing the budget at its next meeting, on March 8.
