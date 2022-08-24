Community Pantry

The Town of Alberton is working on creating a community pantry. They were recently rewarded funding from PEI’s Community Food Security Initiative to help with the project. The pantry will be set up in a building behind town hall, with a goal to have it up and running by wintertime. Submitted photo

Making sure everyone has access to nutritional food is the idea behind establishing a community pantry in Alberton.

The town’s recreation director, Tanya Bottrill, has been working to set up the pantry since stepping into her new position back in June. That includes applying for funding through PEI’s Community Food Security Initiative program, which the town was approved for just recently.

