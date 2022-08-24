The Town of Alberton is working on creating a community pantry. They were recently rewarded funding from PEI’s Community Food Security Initiative to help with the project. The pantry will be set up in a building behind town hall, with a goal to have it up and running by wintertime. Submitted photo
Making sure everyone has access to nutritional food is the idea behind establishing a community pantry in Alberton.
The town’s recreation director, Tanya Bottrill, has been working to set up the pantry since stepping into her new position back in June. That includes applying for funding through PEI’s Community Food Security Initiative program, which the town was approved for just recently.
“The funding is for a building behind the town hall that would be opened 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with a few fridges and some stocked pantry shelves so those in need will be able to go in and get some healthy food to make meals for themselves or their families,” said Ms Bottrill.
PEI’s Community Food Security Initiative is a provincial program providing funding to local community organizations to assist in stocking community fridges, purchase supplies and equipment needed for community gardens and provide support to secure, prepare and package meals that can be delivered to Islanders in need
Ms Bottrill said it’s important to have healthy communities.
“I like us to raise each other up and help those, who at the moment, are not able to do for themselves because it just makes everybody else stronger,” she said.
Ms Bottrill said the goal is to keep the usage of the pantry as anonymous as possible, where people are not monitored or need to register to use it.
“That way no one feels embarrassed if they do need help,” she said. “Also, to have a place in the community where people can donate, where they can pick up a few things and put it inside for others. Therefore, it’s everybody sharing, going in and out, and there really doesn’t need to be a question of who is taking and who is giving.”
Ms Bottrill said the town was inspired to create their pantry by the community fridge in Charlottetown.
“What they are doing there is fantastic, but we just happen to have a little bit more space and a building, so the thought was why not turn it from a fridge into a whole pantry,” she said.
For the pantry itself, Ms Bottrill is looking to re-purpose a building currently being used at the town’s baseball field, which would be relocated to behind the town hall and renovated.
The town was awarded the maximum of $10,000 from the provincial program. On top of a $1,000 donation from the Tignish Co-op, the funding will allow for the renovation of the building, electric work to be installed and for fridges and a generator to be purchased.
Right now, Ms Bottrill is waiting on approval to have the building from the ball field relocated so renovations can begin. She is also working on securing the last of the funding needed to complete the community pantry project. They are just a few thousand dollars short, with Ms Bottrill applying to the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency for additional funding support to help secure the generator ‘so we don’t have to worry about the power running out and food spoiling’.
Additionally, a community member has donated a refrigerator to the project, with the other fridges still needing to be purchased.
Ms Bottrill is committed to looking after the pantry, but is also hoping to have some help from volunteers.
“To ensure it is cleaned every day, to make sure nothing is spoiled, nothing is tampered with, that will be an ongoing task,” she said.
Ms Bottrill is hoping to have the pantry up and running by wintertime.
“Times are getting tough, so it’s nice to know there will be a little support if needed,” she said.
