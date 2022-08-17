Joe Arsenault has been playing disc golf for a couple of years now after his uncle introduced him to the sport.
“He took me to one course and I just loved it,” said the 13-year-old from St Louis.
Mr Arsenault was one of several people attending the grand opening event for the disc golf course in Alberton on Aug. 13.
“It’s been around at different stages for a couple of years, but now the nine holes are finished,” said Tanya Bottrill, recreation director for the Town of Alberton.
Island Disc Golf was on hand to give clinics and help people learn about the increasingly popular sport.
“When we were kids, it was Frisbee golf, but they streamlined it, which is great, and now it is a sport onto itself,” said Ms Bottrill, adding her thoughts on why she thinks the sport is so popular. “It’s the ability to be outside. It’s a skill set anyone can learn and play together.”
The Alberton course is free and the town will also be supplying discs on site for those who might not have any of their own.
“That way there’s absolutely no cost for people to have a few hours of fun and sport,” said Ms Bottrill.
The owner of Island Disc Golf, Jacob Smith, said the sport of disc golf is centrally the same as the traditional sport of golf, only played with discs instead of golf balls or clubs. And the courses use baskets for players to throw the discs in.
“It’s played the exact same way,” he said. “You throw from a tee pad, you take your shot, you take your next shot from where it lands and you try to get into the basket in the less amount of shots.”
There’s three type of discs - drivers, putters and mid-ranges. Like their golf club equivalents, each disc has a different purpose.
Mr Smith said disc golf is one of the easiest fasts growing sports in the world right now.
“The pandemic did kind of helped with that in the sense that people needed to be outside and able to distance themselves and ball golf is great and actually grew a lot during the pandemic as well, but it is expensive too,” he said. “Disc golf is much cheaper. You don’t have to book a tee time and you can go out in teams of four and five. It’s $10 to play at most courses for the day and some of them are free.”
There are now several communities on the Island that have disc golf courses, which is important to growing the sport, said Mr Smith.
“It’s so good for the community to have these things for free, it’s something easy for people to do,” he said. “Anybody can do it. It doesn’t matter what your age is. When you talk about sports that are active for life, this is definitely one of them.”
The par three course in Alberton is located on Albion Street, across from the Western Hospital. The nine basket course was designed by Charlie McCardle, who operates a disc golf course in Kinkora.
“We are told by people who have been playing it, and I have actually seen a couple of reviews online for disc golf players, that this is a great course,” said Ms Bottrill. “They really like how it is set up and where it’s located.”
