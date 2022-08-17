Donnie Bernard

Alberton maintenance man Donnie Bernard lets his disc fly hoping it will land in the basket during a round of disc golf at the course in Alberton. Melissa Heald photo

Joe Arsenault has been playing disc golf for a couple of years now after his uncle introduced him to the sport.

“He took me to one course and I just loved it,” said the 13-year-old from St Louis.

Joe Arsenault

Joe Arsenault lines up his disc while playing a round of disc golf at the course in Alberton. The course is located next to the Western Hospital on Albion Street. The course is free, with the town supplying discs on site for those who might not have their own. Melissa Heald photo

