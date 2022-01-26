“For skating and hockey enthusiasts Alberton’s new Jacques Cartier Memorial Arena has been termed a joy to behold. After three years without an indoor rink in Alberton, residents of the entire west Prince area and elsewhere look ahead with keen anticipation to the resumption of hockey rivalry between Alberton, O’Leary, Tignish and Tyne Valley.”
“The Guardian,”
31 December 1964.
“All four centres will have fine new rinks in time for the season’s hockey. The rink at Tyne Valley is completed, Tignish is working all out on its first indoor rink and O’Leary’s new community rink was completed in 1960.”
“Interior work is being rushed to completion on the 220 x 100 foot all steel arena located on the exhibition grounds in Alberton. The exterior was finished early in the year and put to good use last summer for Alberton’s Centennial Rally Day and the three-day Prince County Exhibition. The building was officially opened 4 July 1964 by Hon. Henry Wedge, minister of welfare and labor.”
“Dressing rooms, office, canteen, promenade and seating are completed. Permanent wiring is nearing the halfway mark and flooding is underway in an all-out effort to have skating by Christmas. All the closed-in area on the southern entrance to the rink will be heated by an oil-fired furnace and plumbing is to be installed. The 190 x 80 foot ice surface will be lighted by 36 400 watt mercury vapor color improved lamps believed to be the first of their type in the province. A public address system capable of handling the arena and the exhibition grounds is also to be installed. Willard Coughlin has been hired as ice-maker and he will be assisted by Cedric Hunter.”
“Members of the rink operating committee are Robert Campbell, chairman; Perley Hardy, co-chairman; Wesley Hardy, Thomas Barbour, Herbert Matthews, Arthur McRae, Roy Leard and Jack Profit. Secretary-Treasurer is A. L. Tibbits.
Arena’s First Skate
“Jacques Cartier Memorial Arena in Alberton was the centre of attraction Saturday (9 January 1965) for several hundred skating enthusiasts of all ages, many of whom were enjoying their first indoor skate in three years. A free skate, Saturday afternoon on the newly completed ice surface was followed by an evening of skating attended by over 200 people.”
“Friday evening about twenty-five players turned out for the first Regals hockey practice since the old rink was dismantled three years ago. Coach Vernon Hardy has the difficult task of selecting a team from the many hopefuls ready and willing to play in the new rink.”
“Lighting is not completed but temporary lights installed for the exhibition last summer are in use until the installation of the new mercury vapor lights is completed. An official opening of the rink part of the arena is planned for later this month. The rink will not be permitted to operate on Sundays.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.