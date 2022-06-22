Tanya Bottrill is getting used to her new job as recreation director for Alberton, but she’s enjoying the process.
“It’s really been great,” she said. “I have quite a few ideas of hopefully being able to start a few programs and get the community together and involved.”
Alberton has been looking for a new recreation director since September 2021, following the resignation of former recreation director Kenan Wilkie.
Born and raised in Toronto, Ms Bottrill moved to PEI four years ago. She was always pretty active growing up, and after two years of working from home, she saw an opportunity to be more involved in the community she’d moved to and fallen in love with. She also wanted to use her varied skill set and background to be of service in Alberton.
A competitive figure skater in her youth, she took the opportunity to coach young children in the sport while living in Banff, Alberta in her twenties. Ms Bottrill went back and forth to university a couple of times, even attending law school for a period of time. Along with working for the PEI Supreme Court on a contract position, she also worked as a law clerk at a family practice in Toronto for many years. Her favourite part of that job was being a mediator and a support for clients who were usually going through a pretty tough time. She’s also worked for several years as a chef in Toronto and other parts of the country.
Donna Thomson, chief administrative officer for the Town of Alberton, said is was this varied skill set and list of experiences that made her stand out.
“She just seemed like she would be a good fit,” she said. “It’s great. We have a lot of stuff happening this year and it’s nice to have another helping hand.”
One of the things Ms Bottrill is working on right now is the various summer activities for youth. She’s been learning how things were done, how she can get them going, and has been working with the recreation directors of Tignish and O’Leary. She said if residents have any questions or ideas, she’s always eager to be of service, and will do what she can to help.
Though she just started on June 13, she has some plans of her own.
“I’m pretty passionate about getting a community fridge up and running, so fingers crossed there,” Ms Bottrill concluded. “Hopefully with some help from some local sponsors, I can get those doors open and help anyone with that need. I’ve got quite a lot of ideas, and I’m very excited to share them as soon as I’m able to.”
