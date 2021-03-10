Alberton recreation department are reminding people using the outdoor rinks next to the town’s fire hall to respect the rules after minor reports of vandalism.
The department posted on social media last Friday about some issues going at the outdoor rinks.
There was reports a back room at the fire hall that the firefighters have been allowing people to use to put on their skates and get chairs for children to use while skating or sitting had dents in the walls and back of chairs had been ripped off.
As well, people have been throwing their trash on the ground and in the same back room at the fire hall, while there are trash cans available.
“It’s not bad as it seems, there’s only a couple of dents and one or two chairs had the back ripped off,” said Kenan Wilkie, Alberton’s recreation director. “Still, the firefighters were nice enough to open that back room to let people in there to put their skates on and grab chairs for kids to either just sit in or learn to skate. It’s unfortunate they would vandalize the chairs and the walls, but overall it’s not as bad as we initially thought. We are grateful for that.”
Another issue was a group of young kids entering the fire hall and taking gatorade/waters out of a fridge, drinks meant for the firefighters. Mr Wilkie said this was cleaned up when it was learned one of the children going into the fire hall belonged to one of the firefigthers.
Mr Wilkie said the outdoor rinks have been very popular and the town is hoping to have them back next winter.
“For the most part, people have been listening to the rules and have been really enjoying it,” he said. “We really appreciate the people that have been doing that.”
