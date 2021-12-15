“On Friday afternoon, 20 December 1957, Mr. Fred White and son Gordon, theatre owners, entertained more than four hundred and fifty children of Alberton and vicinity at the Princess Pat Theatre with a cowboy movie featuring Gene Autry.”
“The Guardian,”
21 December 1957.
“The main entrance to the theatre has hundreds of coloured lights and three beautifully illuminated Christmas trees. The extra space of one window is taken up with Santa in his sleigh drawn by reindeer.”
“To their delight Santa met the children at the door with a treat. Mrs. John H. Wells, Miss Helen Kerr and Miss Evelyn Carpenter led the children in singing ‘O Canada’. This was followed with a half hour of accordion and guitar music by Henry Myers and Erskine Murphy, then the children’s favourite movie, ‘The Gene Autry Show’, was viewed. The program was brought to a close with singing of the National Anthem. Santa was not in a hurry and was on hand to say good-bye to the children before they went home.”
Santa Claus Visits Alberton, “The Guardian,” 24 December 1952.
“Monday afternoon, 23 December 1952, was children’s day in Alberton when Santa arrived at the Legion Home. About four hundred boys and girls were there to greet him and for more than an hour he was a very busy man as, assisted by members f the Legion, he gave a generous treat to each child. He also had a conversation with each asking if they had been happy over last year’s gift and inquiring what they would like this year.”
“Santa cautioned some of his little friends to go to bed early Christmas Eve. He knew one little boy who would not go to bed last year and Santa had come around several times before he found him asleep. He warned this little boy that he would call only once this year and the boy promised he would go to bed when his mother told him to do so.”
“The Legion Home was attractively decorated and a large Christmas tree added to the festivity of the occasion.”
Alberton Takes on Festive Appearance for Christmas,
“The Guardian,”
21 December 1962.
“Lighted Christmas trees at the four corners of Alberton’s main intersection (Holland College corner) contribute much to the festive appearance of the business section. They have been erected through the co-operation of the fire department, Myrick’s Alberton Ltd and Doug’s Service Station. All places of business have attractively decorated windows and from time to time the joyous sound of carols rings out from Leard’s Store. Many houses are already decorated with lights and outside trees.”
“In churches the singing of Christmas music has begun and White Gift services have been held which accepts a gift item for shut-ins. On Sunday (December 23rd) there will be Christmas worship in all churches and an inter-denominational carol service will be held in the Presbyterian Church at 8:15 pm.”
“Various organizations of church and community are making preparations to remember the sick and shut-ins, elderly folk and others who are less fortunate than the average citizen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.