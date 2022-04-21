Having the Alberton Railway Station designated a Provincial Heritage Place means a lot to town council.
Council was presented with plaque announcing the station is now a designated heritage place under the Heritage Places Protection Act during it’s monthly meeting on April 11.
“This elegant and eye-catching building has been a focal point of the town since 1905 and since the end of the rail passenger service in 1965,” said Councillor Alan Curtis in a statement prior to the council meeting.
There are two levels of recognition for historic properties in the province, designated heritage place and registered heritage place. Designated heritage place is the highest level of recognition, and requires approval of the minister responsible for heritage. Places of outstanding or exceptional historic significance are protected under the Heritage Places Protection Act and associated regulations. Legal restrictions are placed on heritage character-defining elements of the place, and proposed changes may require a heritage permit.
Having a place listed as a registered heritage place recognizes the historic values of a place, but doesn’t place any restrictions on the property owner. A registered heritage place is any site or structure that has been researched and has been deemed to be a provincial heritage resource.
Built between 1904 and 1905, part of the reason the station is historically significant is because it’s one of only two railway stations in the province made of granite stone, the other being the Kensington Railway Station. Until its closure in 1971, the Alberton Railway Station served a vital economic role for the community.
Over the years, it’s served a variety of functions, including as a tourist information centre, the municipal offices for the Town of Alberton, and for the last several years it’s been serving as the Alberton branch of the PEI Public Library Service.
Though its functionality has changed over the years, some elements that help embody the heritage value of the station have remained, including the rare granite stone construction, the hipped roof with two intact chimneys, and the original style, size, and placement of the doors and windows.
“It is certainly gratifying and fortunate to have owners who appreciate and are committed to the preservation of historic structures in the value and the role they play in PEI’s history,” said Ernie Hudson, MLA for Alberton-Roseville, who presented council with the heritage plaque. “A number of us can remember the trains going through here in Alberton. I remember hearing the stories from Dad, of coming out and unloading coal off of the cars and also loading potatoes out here. I wasn’t all that old of a lad, but remember loading boxcars of potatoes. Time has changed, but it’s certainly great to have the old station here preserved and designated.”
In addition to the plaque and a statement of significance letter, the Town of Alberton, as owners of the building, is now eligible to apply to the Heritage Incentive Grant Program for pre-approved conservation work to maintain the exterior character defining elements of the building.
With this designation, there are now 69 provincially protected heritage places and a further 478 registered historically significant places.
