Questions about whether Alberton’s Old Stone Station Library could be designated a heritage building arose during the monthly council meeting on June 14.
“I’m not against it at all,” said Councillor Blair Duggan. “But when this came up last time, there seemed to be so many reasons why we couldn’t do it.”
The Old Stone Station is technically a heritage building, as it was formerly the town’s train station, but it doesn’t have the official designation of one at the present time. It officially became a library in 2016 after the former library on Main Street closed because of a flood in 2015, which caused issues concerning poor air quality.
Councillor Chester Adams asked if designating the building as a heritage site will make it difficult to make any changes to the building, like painting, or upkeep. He and other members of council voiced experiencing issues like this when updating their older homes.
Councillor Alan Curtis assured him that wouldn’t be the case.
“Internally, it doesn’t matter what you do. It’s the external structure,” he said. “Say if you needed new windows, the windows would have to be built the same way, that’s all. Like we did at the museum when we had new windows built, they had to be the same design.”
Coun. Curtis explained when a new addition was built onto the Alberton Museum, the original walls of the building were left intact, and the existing doors were still there. With the exception of having to take the wooden siding off one end, the structure wasn’t disturbed at all.
“I think it’s a beautiful building, and it’s part of our history, and should be preserved,” said Councillor Kelly Williams.
Following the discussion, Coun. Duggan made a motion to send the province a letter of intention on the matter, with interest in proceeding with the designation, a copy of the minutes, plus resolution, plus any additional information required. The motion was seconded by Councillor Mary Jean O’Brien, and was passed unanimously by council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.