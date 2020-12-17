Heidi Mallette has always enjoyed advocating for people and athletes with disabilities.
Starting in January 2021, the West Prince native will be taking that advocacy to the next level as a member of Special Olympics International’s Global Athlete Leadership Council (GALC).
The council is comprised of seven athlete members. Each athlete represents a Special Olympics region from around the world, along with one athlete Chair from the Global Athlete Congress. Ms Mallette is the representative for Special Olympics North America, representing athletes from Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean.
“What I would be doing is I would be communicating on issues with athletes and Special Olympics staff to get their input on these topics,” she explained. “They pass it back to me and I share that information with the Global Athletes Leadership Council.”
Ms Mallette heard about the role with the GALC in August after receiving an email from a staff member of Special Olympics PEI. After sending in her application she received word that she was one of the finalists for the Zoom interview. She said the interview was a little nerve wracking, but she’s glad she did it. She received the notification of her selection in November.
This isn’t the only board she’s sat on. Others include the Canadian Athletes Leadership Council, the PEI Special Olympics Board, and the national board of directors for People First of Canada. Ms Mallette is also currently the president of PEI People First, though she recently wrote her resignation and will be stepping down from that role.
Ms Mallette has been involved with Special Olympics PEI since 2006, playing five-pin bowling. Since then, she’s also played golf, snow-shoeing, and bocce with the organization.
Her role with the GALC is a three year term, which will conclude in December 2023.
One of the reasons Ms Mallette likes advocating is because she wants to be a strong voice for people with disabilities and for the rights of athletes to be included in society, and to help them with their decision making.
“This role is not just sports, this role is to advocate on behalf of all athletes and their issues, whatever that may be,” she said. “It could be appointments, it could be housing, it could be related to their daily life. It gives an athlete a voice, it gives them the empowerment to speak for themselves and to be a voice for others, especially on topics that are very important to them.”
