“The formal opening of the new stone railway station at Alberton, PEI was held on Friday, 17 February 1905. A large assemblage of the foremost citizens, in addition to the youth and beauty of the town, were present to participate in the three-fold object of the occasion, namely, to formally open the new station, to present an address and gift to Station Master, Mr. Donald Montgomery and to pass a few pleasant hours in dancing, whist and other amusements.”
“The Guardian,” 1st March 1905
“The station was decorated and profusely lighted for the occasion. Mr. J Agnew acted agreeably as chairman and, introducing the guest of the occasion, Mr. Montgomery was eulogized for his long and faithful service as operator here. After the address and presentation to Mr. Montgomery and the latter’s reply, the whist tables were rapidly filled and the floor received its dancers in quick succession.”
“The orchestral music, so ably accompanied by Mme. Doiron, who performed at the piano with her usual grace and acceptance, was a leading feature of the program and flooded the air with the joyousness of the occasion. Soft eyes and smiling faces met the ‘aye’ in every direction, adding throughout the building an atmosphere of mirth, music and jollity. Lancers and quadrilles followed each other in rapid succession-the genial guest himself easily eclipsing all the star dancers present in an old time ‘break-down’ and the merry participants chased the glowing hours with flying feet until the midnight hour arrived when coffee and sumptuous refreshments, so pleasing to the inner man, were served.”
“Dancing and whist, in which Father A. E. Burke proved to be the star player were then resumed until one o’clock when the reception, so successful in every particular, was brought to a close by singing ‘God Save the King’. The highest praise is due to Father Burke, and Messrs. McKie and Agnew, the committee in charge, for their very active interest and for the success which attended their united efforts.”
Address to Mr. Montgomery
“On behalf of the citizens of Alberton and vicinity we cannot permit this auspicious occasion to pass without tendering to you the sincere appreciation of thirty years of faithful service as station master which you so efficiently have rendered. With the flight of time the station you first opened to the public in 1874, and which has done good service in its day, is now to be superseded by a new, modern and architecturally unique structure of stone; and in entering upon its occupancy, we sincerely wish you many years of official usefulness, a continuance of the agreeable relations now so closely interwoven with our tenderest feelings, and, some at least, of the comforts which should wait upon faithful service.”
“And that you may in some slight measure enjoy, Sir, the comforts of retirement, we beg of you to accept this Morris chair, the best we can procure for money. May it serve as a resting place of our mutual esteem and brotherly affection. Again, renewing the expressions of our high regard for you we ask to mention the name of the good and faithful companion of your life, Mrs. Montgomery.
