Mayor

Blair Duggan (left) has been named interim mayor of Alberton, while Alan Curtis (right) has been named interim deputy mayor following the death of Mayor David Gordon. Jillian Trainor photo

 Melissa Heald melissa@peicanada.com

The Town of Alberton will be holding a by-election for the position of mayor following the passing of David Gordon on March 25.

“We have six months from the time of vacancy for a by-election,” said interim mayor Blair Duggan. “We’ll be having the by-election before Sept. 25.”

