The Town of Alberton will be holding a by-election for the position of mayor following the passing of David Gordon on March 25.
“We have six months from the time of vacancy for a by-election,” said interim mayor Blair Duggan. “We’ll be having the by-election before Sept. 25.”
During Mr Gordon’s term as mayor, Mr Duggan served as the town’s deputy mayor, acting in Mr Gordon’s place when illness kept him in hospital.
A by-election is held if the office of a mayor or councillor becomes vacant.
Per the Municipal Government Act section on vacancies, the office of a council member, which includes the office of the mayor, shall be considered vacant for several reason, including where the council member has resigned or died, and the council member’s office has been declared vacant under Municipal Government Act.
Donna Thomson, CAO for the town, expressed disappointment over the fact that Mr Gordon wasn’t able to see some of the projects he was passionate about come to fruition.
“The main one is the splash pad,” she said. “The fountain (in the town pond) was one of his ideas as well, we did that one last year.”
During a closed session of the town’s monthly council meeting, it was determined that Mr Duggan would continue as interim mayor in the meantime, with Councillor Alan Curtis named as interim deputy mayor.
There have been no public expressions of interest from anyone looking to put their name forward for the mayor position as of yet.
