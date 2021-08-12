The new minister of Gordon Memorial United Church in Alberton admits he likes to work in rural churches over those churches located in large centres.
“They afford you a much better opportunity to do one-on-one ministry,” said Reverend Erasmus Madimbu. “You become a family and I think ministry is done properly when you are a family.”
Rev Madimbu and his wife Sarah arrived on the Island in mid-July from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.
The reverend grew up in the small town of Chivhu, Zimbabwe. He entered seminary right after high school and was ordained in 1990, his first position as a minister with a large church in the Zimbabwe capital of Harare.
Over his career in Zimbabwe, Rev. Madimbu preached to both small and large congregations, in urban and rural areas. He also served as the national youth director for five years, in charge of all youth programs in Zimbabwe.
He was then moved to radio ministry, where after one year, he realized it wasn’t for him.
“I think I’m a people person,” he said. “I do much better when I’m interacting with people.”
Then came a big change because in 2010 the reverend, his wife and their two children decided to leave Zimbabwe for rural Newfoundland and Labrador, moving to the town of Baie Verte on the north coast of the province.
“It was a shocker,” he said. “We saw snow for the first time in our lives ever. Of course, going to school, you learn about snow, but it’s a very big difference in experiencing it. So, yeah, it was a shocker for us to experience snow.”
The family also experienced what the reverend referred to as a cultural shock. A lot was different, from how food was prepared to how people spoke. But the local community helped the family to adjust by making them feel welcomed, inviting the reverend to go fishing and moose hunting.
After six years, Rev Madimbu and his wife moved to Northern Ontario. He said the experience in Sault Ste. Marie was great, but he did miss the tightly knit atmosphere of an Atlantic Canadian community.
“The difference in cultures, we have experienced it,” he said. “In Newfoundland, everybody looks after everyone. Those are some of the things that we have noticed.”
However, the reverend and his wife were not thinking of moving back to Atlantic Canada until they learned late last year they were to become grandparents for the first time.
“That changed the trajectory,” he said.
With their son and daughter both living in Nova Scotia, and a global pandemic inhibiting the couple from travelling to see them, the reverend and his wife decided they wanted to move closer to their children.
“We wanted to be close to them, but not to close,” said Rev Madimbu. “They are only four hours away from here, which is doable, and we can handle that and at the same time they have their freedom and we are close to them.”
The reverend then applied and accepted the minister position at Gordon Memorial United Church.
Rev Madimbu said the welcome he and his wife received since arriving on the Island has been phenomenal.
One way his new congregation welcomed their new minister was with a sign hanging on a tree in front of the Alberton church.
“It was wonderful,” he said. “We jokingly said ‘Wow, even the trees are welcoming us’.”
The Alberton-Elmsdale pastoral charge has five churches that Rev Madimbu will be responsible for as a minister.
“What I hope to bring to them is the ability to work in what is called the Unity in Diversity - you remain who you are, but you are because we are, so we work together and build something new, something that is everlasting,” he said.
He’s also hoping to help his members of his new ministry to reach out to their communities.
“I believe the church is not this building,” he said. “These are places where we worship, where the church meets. So, the church is you and I, when we come together. So, where do we meet often, at the grocery store or at the coffee shop. That’s where the church is, in other words, we have to be visible to the community, so that’s what I hope to bring to them, that we become visible, that we become part of the community, to help this community to grow.”
