The official unveiling of the heritage place plaque at Alberton’s former train station, now the town’s library, was done by town resident and railway historian Alan Graham (right) and Ernie Hudson, MLA for Alberton-Roseville, during Canada Day events. The building received the designation back in the spring. Melissa Heald photo
It was a Canada Day full of reveals for the Town of Alberton.
After Mayor David Gordon greeted residents during the town’s Canada Day celebrations at Old Stone Station Park, the mayor instructed those in attendance to head over to the nearby library.
That’s when the town officially unveiled the new plaque recognizing the former train station building as a provincial place of heritage. The building received the designation back in the spring.
Councillor Alan Curtis has been working on behalf of the town to see the historic building designated as place of heritage for many years.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Mr Curtis. “The building deserves it.”
Built between 1904 and 1905, the station is historically significant because it’s one of only two railway stations in the province made of granite stone. The Alberton Railway Station closed in 1971, and since then the building has been used as a tourist information centre, the municipal offices for the town and recently as the Alberton branch of the PEI Public Library Service.
The unveiling of the plaque was done by Alberton resident and railway historian Alan Graham and Ernie Hudson, MLA for Alberton-Roseville. Mr Graham provided background information on the station for the application progress.
He said it was great to see the building being recognized as a historic building on PEI.
According to the provincial guidelines, a designated heritage place is a protected place subject to the provisions of the Heritage Places Protection Act and associated regulations.
“That means any future owners of the building will take care of it,” said Mr Curtis.
Following the unveiling of the plaque, everyone walked over to the town pond, where the new fountain was turned on for the very first time.
