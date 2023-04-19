Alberton

Graphic file photo

A request to Alberton council was made by two all-terrain vehicle (ATV) drivers from the community to grant access to the ATV trail that was made last winter behind the warehouses on Albion Street.

“What would have to happen for approval to travel on a section of the dirt road (Reid Street) that goes beside Pat’s (Alberton Irving) for access to go to the gas station, and across at Pat’s to go to the Save-Easy (Moe’s Independent) parking lot?” asked Nicole MacEachern.

