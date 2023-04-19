A request to Alberton council was made by two all-terrain vehicle (ATV) drivers from the community to grant access to the ATV trail that was made last winter behind the warehouses on Albion Street.
“What would have to happen for approval to travel on a section of the dirt road (Reid Street) that goes beside Pat’s (Alberton Irving) for access to go to the gas station, and across at Pat’s to go to the Save-Easy (Moe’s Independent) parking lot?” asked Nicole MacEachern.
It was pointed out that there is access to the trail, just not legal access.
“We’d have to go to government, because we don’t own the streets,” said interim mayor Blair Duggan. “But we can certainly make the request on your behalf to see if they will work together to make an access.”
Noreen Profit, the second ATV driver, said they believe riding ATVs is a sport, much like pickleball or other games like baseball, hockey, or soccer, and would like the community to support them.
“It’s a big thing,” she said. “It’s not $5,000 and you’re into it. These bikes are $20,000-$30,000, they’re registered, they’re insured.”
Over the last several months, some members of council have become more vocal in their issues and concerns regarding ATV drivers not operating their vehicles in a safe or respectful manner in town. During the November 2022 council meeting, Constable Jamie Patterson of Prince District RCMP noted how he’d previously worked in Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador, but has never experienced as many issues with ATV drivers as he has in western PEI.
At the April 11 meeting, council recognized it’s not all ATV drivers that are the issue. Councillor Brian Poirier asked how big the club was for Alberton ATV drivers.
“There’s not enough people in Alberton to make a club because everybody supports one of the two (Tignish Sportsman Riders and O’Leary Recreational Club #7) already,” said Ms MacEachern.
Ms Profit and Ms MacEachern were asked if there is enough people in Alberton to form an ATV club. They said the number of people in town using them is growing, but there’s not enough at this time to form a club, and the Alberton club wouldn’t be able to create trails like the O’Leary and Tignish clubs are because there’s simply not enough space.
“It is a sport that is growing,” said Councillor Mary Jean O’Brien. “We see them all the time, we hear them all the time, I think we need to work with them.”
Mr Duggan reiterated council will make the request to the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, and will keep ATV riders in the area updated on the matter.
