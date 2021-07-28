Planning for this year’s Tyne Valley Rock the Boat Music Festival has been hardest one yet, says the president of the organizing committee.
“Nothing has really been normal in the last year and half,” said Adam MacLennan. “The fact we are in this position and we are able to have this festival is significant not only for the Tyne Valley area, but for Prince Edward Island.”
All eyes will be on the festival as the first major large scale concert on the Island since the pandemic started.
“There’s a lot of people watching this one,” said Mr MacLennan. “There’s a lot of event organizers in Atlantic Canada reaching out wanting to know the bits and pieces of our operational plan and our set up... We do understand there’s some pressure there.”
The 7th Annual Rock the Boat will take place July 30 to Aug 1, with feature acts The Reklaws, The Trews, Jess Moskaluke and The East Pointers headlining the event.
Like always, the festival is taking place at Green Park Provincial Park. Preparing the site for the three day event began on Monday.
“We’re continuing to work with public health every day and all the regulatory bodies, but so far, everything seems to be going pretty good,” said Mr MacLennan. “Let’s just keep our fingers crossed that we get good weather next weekend and lots of people are there.”
In normal times, the committee would have eight months to plan the festival, but there was uncertainty again this year if they would be able to host the event. The 2020 festival was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Even back in early summer, we weren’t sure if this would go ahead or not, we were waiting for the public health office to release guidelines on what to expect for this summer,” said Mr MacLennan.
When the province released their reopening plans in May, the committee felt there was a decent chance that Rock the Boat could go ahead.
“Seven weeks later, here we are,” said Mr MacLennan. “Things have been pretty busy leading up to it, but we’re happy that it’s almost here.”
In those seven weeks, the committee had to get operational plans in place, tickets ready to sell, reconfirm everything with the bands booked for the event and lots more.
“A lot of things came together quickly,” said Mr MacLennan.
In order to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions, the site will be made up of 10 sections, with cohorts of 200, for a maximum total of 2,000 concert goers allowed each day to attend the festival. There will be enough room in each section for people to socially distance.
Mr MacLennan said the province’s Chief Public Health Office (CPHO) has been very supportive throughout the process and everyone attending the festival will be asked to respect the public health guidelines that are in place for the event.
“Everything that’s put into place follows the CPHO guidelines, but we want people to have a safe and enjoyable experience at the same time,” said Mr MacLennan.
Typically, the Rock the Boat coincides with the Tyne Valley Oyster Festival, both which act as fundraisers for the community. However, just for this year, the two events were scheduled for two different weekends.
“Even before the PEI Pass was announced, when we were looking at if Rock the Boat could happen, we originally thought a lot of our bands would have to do workers isolation and we knew at the time that the most important event was the Canadian Oyster Shucking Championship for the Tyne Valley Oyster Festival and we knew it would be too difficult to have almost 30 to 40 competitors all across the country coming into PEI and under work isolation or whatever kind of restrictions would be in place,” explained Mr MacLennan. “So, we figured by delaying it a few weeks, not only gave us enough to time focus on Rock the Boat, a major fundraising effort for the rink that’s still under construction, but also give us enough time to host that signature event that makes up the oyster festival.”
The Tyne Valley Oyster Festival runs Aug 13 -15 and will take place at Green Park too since the new arena is still being built after the original was destroyed in a fire in December 2019.
“We’re really looking forward to 2022 when that facility is ready to host that first festival,” said Mr MacLennan.
Tickets are still available as well as camp sites, said Mr MacLennan. And there are transportation options for people travelling from Charlottetown or Summerside.
“We really do ask before people arrive on site they do check out our frequently asked questions and our updated COVID policies next week and leading up to the event,” he said. “We want to make sure everybody has the best experience possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.