The Gabby Petitio case in the Untied States is a demonstration how a news story can become sensationalized by national media.
The 22-year-old woman disappeared during a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend and has generated non-stop front-page headlines, news alerts, with every new development amplified and analyzed.
It’s a mystery that news outlets and viewers alike love. A young, pretty white woman goes missing, her remains eventually found, and her boyfriend is suspected to be involved.
Petitio’s family certainly deserves answers and justice to what happened to her, but all the news coverage around the case has sparked criticism on the lack of media attention given to missing Black, Latino or Indigenous women and children.
No one is saying the resources deployed to investigate Petitio’s disappearance shouldn’t have been used on her behalf, but non-white victims should have the same level of attention on them because their families also deserve answers and justice.
In the case of Gabby Petitio, the media coverage around the story has been intense and relentless. Social media has also been obsessed with the story, with online sleuths analyzing every detail.
This phenomenon has been dubbed by researchers ‘The Missing White Women Syndrome’. It threatens to take what is a serious matter and turn it into entertainment in attempt to fill up a 24 hour news-cycle for days or weeks.
Sadly, the disappearances of people of colour tend not to generate the same level of media interest. In the state where the remains of Ms Petitio were found, Wyoming, there has been 710 Indigenous people reported missing from 2011 to 2020. Good chance these cases haven’t stirred up the similar level of attention from the media.
The obvious solution here is giving equal time to anyone who goes missing because in these cases every minute counts. It could also mean media outlets hiring more people of colour, who have ties to these communities and can bring these types of stories to the attention to their bosses, editors and producers.
It’s also about trying to avoid sensationalizing these types of stories so they don’t become entertainment to fill news print, online editions or air waves. It should be about trying to bring closure to families who are desperately seeking answers to their loved ones disappearance.
