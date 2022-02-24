When students returned to in-class learning earlier this month, Andrew Stewart said there were concerns about COVID-19, the Omicron variant, and what it would mean for students, staff, and families if members of Bloomfield Elementary School were to test positive. Some parents even made the decision to keep their children home for a certain period of time as a result.
“We’ve had a small number of parents that made decisions on what they thought was the safest for their kids, and we’ve chatted with those parents,” said the principal. “We were able to alleviate some of the concerns just talking about the protocols we have in place. In my school, for example, we’re back to six cohorts, which is really limiting the interaction of kids, and the masking, and vaccination rates, and all of those things that are in place to keep us safe.”
Mr Stewart said being able to get back to school and see the kids, and be able to interact with them is something staff have been looking forward to, and are quite happy to be back as a result. He said the school is very proud of how the children, their families, and staff worked together during in-home learning, but there’s no doubt the students benefit more from in-class learning.
“To be back interacting with kids, and kids interacting with one another, and all of those sort of things (the social aspect), it’s so important,” he said.
While there have been times where a number of students were absent at the school, it’s mainly been because those students have been self-isolating as a result of being a close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, not because they themselves tested positive.
“I think a parent’s greatest concern is that their child may come to school and (test) positive for COVID because they’ve been exposed to a case,” said Mr Stewart. “I think that’s the fear that most parents live with, and I’m glad to be able to say that we haven’t been impacted too severely by those positive cases. We’ve had a few, but the impact has been quite limited.”
The Public Schools Branch (PSB) keeps a daily record of student absence rates for the province. The most recent data available was for Thursday, Feb. 22, and the overall rate of student absence across the PSB was 14.7 per cent. This is compared to a typical average of approximately 10 per cent.
Mr Stewart said staff at Bloomfield Elementary School have also been keeping an eye on these rates, though he sees more of the operational side of things, like if a teacher is absent because they have to isolate. A concern there is what happens if there aren’t enough substitutes to cover for those absences.
In that regard, he said the human resources team at the PSB has been phenomenal, and have put in a lot of work to be prepared for the chance that a school might have a significant number of unfulfilled absences.
“Prior to the return of in-person learning, they hired itinerant subs that are placed in schools, so if you wake up in the morning and there’s an unfilled position, that person can automatically be assigned to that,” said Mr Stewart. “Depending on the size of the school, some schools might be sharing an itinerant sub, and others might have a sub that’s assigned to that school. They’ve also assigned a temporary human resource position where a person’s duty is to look at schools across the province each morning and look at where are the unfilled absences and do some work on trying to find substitutes and fill those absences in schools.”
While absence rates are being monitored, some question whether a school will close if absence rates increase to the point where there are more students isolating at home than there are in the classroom.
The Public Schools Branch released a statement on the matter, noting there are no plans to close schools based on student rates of absence. For students required to isolate, work is sent home and they can access tutor support from the Department of Education and Lifelong Learning.
An increase in vaccination rates for children aged five to 12 is also helping to ensure students are less likely to be negatively affected by the symptoms of COVID-19. Data released by the Department of Education and Lifelong Learning show that as of Jan. 12, 41 per cent of students at the school were not yet vaccinated, while 59 per cent were partially vaccinated. Vaccination rates for Grades K-12 for that same period showed 26 per cent of students were not yet vaccinated, 32 per cent were partially vaccinated, and 42 per cent were fully vaccinated.
Data released this month showed 32 per cent of students at Bloomfield Elementary School were not yet vaccinated, while 45 per cent were partially vaccinated, and 23 per cent were fully vaccinated. Provincial vaccination rates for Grades K-12 in that same period showed 20 per cent of students were not yet vaccinated, while 27 per cent were partially vaccinated, and 53 per cent were fully vaccinated.
“I was really encouraged to see that,” said Mr Stewart. “Just lately, with some of those close contacts, because close contacts only have to isolate for four days if they’re fully vaccinated, as opposed to seven, it’s allowing us to get some students back a little bit quicker. We really are pleased to be back with kids in the building, and so far we’ve been able to navigate this fairly well, and it certainly has been a return that’s been successful.”
