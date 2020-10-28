This year’s annual PEI Strongest Man and Woman Event was able to pull off a successful event despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our first goal was to bring new athletes to the sport and we had 11 amateurs signed up for the event,” said Zane Nicholson, one of the coordinators for the competition, along with Ryan Marsh and Jordan Dukart. “We also had another five athletes competing for the strongest titles that this was their first strongman/woman event ever.”
The competition is typically held during the Prince County Exhibition in Alberton and attracts athletes from across the Maritimes. With the cancellation of the exhibition this summer due to the pandemic, the competition was held at Alex Wallace’s Westend Elite in Elmsdale on Oct. 10.
“This year we opened the event to Island athletes almost exclusively,” said Mr Nicholson, who also competed in the contest. “We were able to make the event more accessible to newer athletes (by) having an amateur division and Alex was gracious enough to let us use his venue for no charge.”
The contest had 23 competitors signed up for this year’s event, with 20 of them signing up in the first 48 hours of the event being launched, which Mr Nicholson said shows how the strongman and woman competition is a growing sport in PEI.
The competition events this year were a Car Deadlift Hold, Yoke and Farmers Carry, Deadlift for Reps, Bag Over Bar, Log Ladder and Atlas Stone Over Bar.
Mr Nicholson said COVID did make its’ mark on the event in other ways as well.
“We weren’t able to have spectators, the athletes couldn’t bring significant others or handlers,” he said. “For most of the event we broke the athletes into two groups.”
He added there was a good clean of the venue before the athletes even arrived.
Lastly, even though there was a little rain, they were able to use the outdoor space for the Car Deadlift Hold and Bag Over Bar to break up the athletes a little more.
Mr Nicholson said their volunteers were amazing, giving a special thank you to Troy MacCallum and Mike McTague as their head referees and Jordan Dukart as their Head of Competition.
“It really humbles us that so many people were so willing to give up their Saturday to a little sport like us,” he said.
Mr Nicholson also wanted to thank their sponsors whose support helped them to run a successful competition.
“They made a good event a great event,” he said. “We were able to give small prizes, purchase competition shirts, and most importantly treat our volunteers right.”
For the women, top spots went to Stacey Leger in third place, Amy Kinch with second place and first place went to Nicole Kenny. For the men, third place went to Zane Nicholson, second place was Alex Wallace and first place was Mitch Kinch.
