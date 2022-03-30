The time has come for Prince Edward Island to establish a public agency to own and operate a provincial ambulance service.
Reports of numerous incidents have emerged where the lives of Islanders have been threatened due to delayed arrival of an ambulance with EMS personnel, particularly in rural areas of Prince Edward Island. It has been demonstrated that deficiency of ambulance units in areas of Prince Edward Island have placed the lives of Island residents at risk due to delayed access to live-saving EMS personnel.
Islanders share a high degree of confidence in the well qualified emergency medical service personnel who aid and assist our residents, but growing doubt exists regarding the performance record of Island EMS to protect the lives of those requiring emergency medical assistance, due to personnel shortages, causing delays in service delivery.
With the current privately delivered health care service, the profit motive may loom over decisions regarding resource assignment, and compensation for personnel. These circumstances can add stress to the workplace and hamper staff recruitment for adequate service delivery.
Despite apparent misgivings, the King government is renewing its contract with the private company, Island EMS, to deliver ambulance service for one more year.
The King government must use this time to:
1) immediately ensure that Island EMS is fulfilling its contractual obligation to provide timely life-saving emergency medical service to all Islanders in need, and
2) get to work establishing a public agency to own and operate a provincial ambulance service to open for the 2023 fiscal year.
A publicly owned provincial ambulance service must be mandated with timely, high quality care as its top priority. The life-saving efforts of our skilled EMS professionals would be recognized, and appropriately compensated. Most of all, Islanders from across the province would be assured that timely emergency medical service would be available in their time of need.
