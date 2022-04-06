Last week Pope Francis issued an apology to First Nations, Inuit, and Metis about the actions and conduct of some of those who ran the schools. He said he feels “sorrow and shame for the role that a number of Catholics, particularly those with educational responsibilities, have had in all these things that wounded you, and the abuses you suffered and the lack of respect shown for your identity, your culture and even your spiritual values. For the deplorable conduct of these members of the Catholic Church, I ask for God’s forgiveness and I want to say to you with all my heart, I am very sorry. And I join my brothers, the Canadian bishops, in asking your pardon.”
Sometimes it’s hard for the healing process to begin without an apology to the people who were wronged, and this is a great step forward in this healing process. But why did it take the discovery of unmarked graves at the sites of these now former residential schools for to get an apology from the Catholic Church?
Since the 1980s, religious organizations have been apologizing for their role in a school system that has been defined as cultural genocide. The first apology came in 1986, from the United Church of Canada in Sudbury, Ontario. Seven years later in 1993, Archbishop Michael Peers apologized to residential school survivors on behalf of the Anglican Church of Canada.
Next month will mark the one year anniversary of the discovery of the remains of 215 children at the site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School. The number of unmarked graves at the sites of former residential schools across Canada has since increased to over 1,800 at last count, but those are only the ones we know about. Because of incomplete records, the estimated range of deaths at these schools is thought to be somewhere between 3,200 and 30,000 children.
For some the apology is a welcomed one, while for others it’s something that’s too little, too late. For this reporter, who was baptized and grew up in a Catholic family, it’s a bit of both, but moreso of the latter. It’s all well and good for Pope Francis to issue this apology, but his words need to be backed up with actions.
Right now the Vatican still has a number of Indigenous artifacts in its Anima Mundi Ethnological Museum, including pipes, rugs, wampum belts, and other items from Indigenous communities across North America. Part of the collection includes gifts to former popes and the Catholic Church, but Indigenous advocates and researchers in Canada say many items were stolen. These are priceless cultural artifacts that help tell the stories of Indigenous people, and should be returned to their rightful place and rightful owners.
