Over 80 years ago, the residents of the Tignish area determined to have control and access to their financial future. In doing so, they began the Tignish Credit Union in 1937 “as a means of promoting thrift and providing credit facilities for farmers and fishermen” - Study Club Recommendation.
Since that time the Tignish Credit Union served it members well through WWII, recessions, hard times due to low prices for fish and farm products, and in good times of prosperity and growth.
Tignish has been built on four cornerstones of church, education, economic development and community. The co-operative movement addressed the needs by having four pillars of growth in the Tignish Co-operative Fisheries, Tignish Co-operative Store, Tignish Credit Union and The Tignish Medical Centre. Numerous other co-operatives were formed making Tignish the co-operative capital of the world. This proves that the residents of this area were determined to control their own destiny and manage the decision making power.
The membership of the Tignish Credit Union, after 80-plus years is being asked to forfeit their control and join in the amalgamation with three other Credit Unions. The impacts of this decision will be long lasting and not reversible in such as: Loss of local decision making power, losing a nine member local board to 2-3 members on a Island wide board, loss of leadership skills in the community, loss of good paying jobs, rebates/staff bonuses will be determined outside of our community and loss of Annual General Meeting in our community.
The proponents of amalgamation will promise better rates, more products, greater efficiency with the theme that ‘Bigger is Better’.
Economic times (good or bad) demand that the members’ needs are the number-one priority with profit margins a lesser concern. Our Credit Union has been challenged in the past and will again in the future, but we rose to the occasion and became a stronger organization for our members, our staff and our community. The decisions made at our local Credit Union reflect the needs and trends impacting our economy and our members. In past years, our Credit Unions has experienced growth in all areas of financial stability. We are a very successful and prosperous Credit Union.
Membership in the Tignish Credit Union will be asked to decide whether they want to give up control of their local Credit Union and become part of the amalgamation or maintain the local decision making keeping the economic growth within the local area. This is the biggest decision the membership will have to make in deciding the future of our Credit Union, our community and for the young people in generations to come.
Moses Coady, founder of the co-operative movement, stated “The only way to gain a greater share of the national wealth was by owning and operating the financial institutions that will siphon back to them a greater share of the wealth they helped to create.”
Tignish has a proud heritage of being industrious, independent and community minded. Tignish Credit Union is a vital and important establishment in the lives of its members and its community.
Cletus Dunn,
50+ year member and
a former board member,
Brooklyn
