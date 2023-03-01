The history of the world is full of conflict and even now has never really known peace.
Since the end of the Second World War, there has been the Korean War, Vietnam, the Gulf War, the War in Afghanistan and Iraq and many other conflicts. All of them have resulted in massive loss of life and displaced people from their homes.
Last Friday, was the one year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.
In those early days, images on the news showed fearful Ukrainians fleeing their country as Russian armies advanced, bombing their cities and killing innocent civilians. People trying to escape the carnage for refuge, many of them women and children as men stayed behind to fight.
Then came the disturbing stories of the terrible atrocities committed against Ukrainian civilians that were trapped in the war zone, including reports of mass graves and the use of sexual violence.
Still, the heroic defiance of the Ukrainian people to protect their country against huge and deadly odds is something the president of Russia underestimated and the response from the world to support the Ukrainian people is humanity at its best. Even here on PEI, there have been local efforts made to support the people of Ukraine.
Russia thought they would roll over Ukraine in three days, but the resiliency of the Ukrainian people has shown them, and the world, a population not afraid to fight back to save their nation. They also have a proven leader in Volodymyr Zelenskyy. From his decision to stay in Ukraine to his many addresses to world government bodies, the comedian turned president has become a familiar face on the political stage since the Russian invasion.
Now a year later, the Ukrainian war continues and there’s no clear indication it will come to an end anytime soon.
Despite the danger, some Ukrainians who fled during the initial invasion have chosen to return to their homes, but they shouldn’t have had to flee in the first place due to aggression from a neighbouring nation.
There’s no doubt what’s happening in Ukraine continues to have a lasting impact on the world. And one can only hope when the war does end in Ukraine the country will remain a free and independent nation.
