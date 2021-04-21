Bloomfield

Cory Dumville was one of many Islanders enjoying the first day of recreational fishing in the province on April 15. He said fishing was slack at Carruthers Brook in Bloomfield, for while trout were jumping they weren’t biting. Mr Dumville had been at the brook since 4:45 am, but by mid morning had only caught two trout, one 13 1/2 inches long, while the other was 16 inches long. See more on the first day of the season on pages 10 & 12. Jillian Trainor photo

Despite anglers being on the water before the break of dawn, the recreational fishing season was off to a slow start in West Prince.

“I don’t think anyone caught anything out here that we’re aware of,” said Dean Getson, who had been fishing on the Montrose River with his son, Ryan, and father-in-law, Roy. “About quarter to six we set sail, and broke a bit of ice on the way out. Just not a lot of bites this morning.”

Kildare

Jamie Sellick enjoys the sunny weather while waiting for a bite on the first day of the recreational fishing season. Though fishers were up before dawn, there wasn’t much to be caught, but as it’s only the beginning of the season, the fishing will in all likelihood get better.   Jillian Trainor photo

Mr Getson joked the only fish they had were of the Goldfish snack variety.

A lack of fish was noticed in other waterways in the region. Doyle’s Pond, near Tignish, is normally usually a good spot for recreational anglers, but no one at that location felt even a bite, and while fish were jumping at Carruthers Brook in Bloomfield, they weren’t biting very much.

“Sometimes it has a lot to do with what the tides are doing,” theorized Cory Dumville. “The tide is high and slack right now, so they might be better later on today.”

Gold fish

Unfortunately, the only fish Ryan Getson was able to catch at the Montrose River was of the snack variety on the first day of the province’s recreational fishing season. He wasn’t the only angler in the region who struggled with catches that day, and a lack of fish was noticed in other waterways in the region. Doyle’s Pond, normally usually a good spot for recreational anglers, but no one at that location felt even a bite, and while there were fish at Carruthers Brook in Bloomfield, they weren’t biting very much. Jillian Trainor photo

Mr Dumville was able to catch a couple of trout, one measuring 13 1/2 inches in length, the other being 16 inches.

Like many activities in the province, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted recreational fishing. According to the province’s 2021 Angling Summary, in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19, anglers are being asked to do their part by doing things like fishing closer to home, reducing their travel by going directly to their fishing location and home again, avoid fishing or congregating in groups, avoid establishing overnight or day camps at fishing locations, washing or disinfecting hands regularly, not sharing food, plates or cutlery, and not sharing equipment among people from different households for recreational purposes.

Doyles Pond

Austin Keough was one of many taking to the waters for the first day of the recreational fishing season. Normally, Doyle’s Pond is a good spot for fishing, but apparently not the first day of the season. Fishers in other parts of the region also weren’t very lucky in terms of catches.  Jillian Trainor photo

Some rivers in the province also have special regulations this year for various reasons.

The section from Centre Line Road in Alma to the Marchbank Road, including Marchbanks Pond, on the Montrose River will be closed to all angling in 2021 as a conservation measure following a fish kill in 2020.

Big Pierre Jacques River in Glenwood and Mill River (effecting all waters of the Carruthers Brook branch of Mill River upstream from Bloomfield Park) have a daily limit of 6 brook trout, with only one fish being allowed to be longer than 40 centimetres. These same regulations are in effect for Trout River in Coleman.

From April 15 to September 15, the river downstream from Goff’s Bridge will be open to angling, with a daily limit of eight trout per day with only one fish being allowed to be longer than 40 centimetres.

From May 1 to Sept. 1, the section of river upstream from Goffs Bridge, including the Western Road to Leards Pond, and all upstream waters will be open to angling with a daily limit of six trout, none of which may be longer than 35 centimetres. After June 1, the section of river between the Western Road in Carleton to what is locally known as Banny’s Hole will be a conservation zone with catch and release fishing only, using single barbless fly. Anglers fishing within the conservation zone are asked to sign in at the Trout River cabin and report catches upon leaving.

At Glenwood Pond, anglers seemed to be faring better than other locations, and the fishing was good early in the morning.

Glenwood Pond

By noon, Lynn MacWilliams caught three fish at Glenwood Pond on the first day of the recreational fishing season. Two were caught early in the morning, and after going home to warm up for a bit, she returned, catching a 14 inch trout, her biggest catch at that point. Jillian Trainor photo

“I actually got two this morning, and then I went home because I was so cold,” said Lynn MacWilliams.

She returned to the pond after warming up, catching a third fish, a 14 inch trout, her biggest catch by that point.

While fishing might not be plentiful right now, anglers aren’t bothered, because for them the recreational activity isn’t about catching as many fish as possible, it’s about having fun.

“It’s kind of a quiet time to be on the boat, whether the fish are biting or not,” said Mr Getson. “There’s always a few laughs. Just getting out to spend time together, it’s a lot of fun.”

DesRoches

Mike DesRoches releases his fishing reel at Glenwood Pond on the first day of the recreational fishing season. He joked that though his wife was hoping he’d be bringing home trout for supper, it was looking like supper might be Kraft Dinner instead, as fish just didn’t seem to be biting, an issue anglers at other rivers in West Prince noticed as well. Jillian Trainor photo

Mike DesRoches, another angler at Glenwood Pond, shares this sentiment.

“I like fly fishing for trout, but when you catch a large bass, you know you got a big one on your line, there’s no more excitement than that,” he said. “It takes you a while to fight it, and it’s a whole different ball game from fishing trout. You sort of become a kid again. You get all excited and hope that you’re going to get him in.”

The recreational fishing season runs until Sept. 15.

