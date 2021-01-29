The Third Annual Fisher’s Awards in Tignish will be presented online this year.
“We don’t have it all planned yet, but we’re going to go live,” said Ruby Arsenault, member of the organizing committee. “There’s going to be something featured online for individuals to see.”
Having the awards presented virtually means there will be no banquet either.
“It’s too uncertain right now, and if we booked and ordered food, booked people to cook or order the décor and at the last minute something could happen with the restrictions, so we’re going to make it a little more simple,” said Ms Arsenault.
The committee, which also includes Paulette Arsenault, Tina Richard and Hal Perry, were also encouraged by their sponsors to keep the tradition of the fisher’s awards going despite the global pandemic.
“We thought it was important to continue it and not skip a year because of COVID,” said Ms Arsenault.
Nomination forms are out now and awards for the same eight categories from the two previous years are up for grabs. Those categories include Captain of the Year. Mate of the Year (1st Mate), Mate of the Year (2nd Mate), Female Fisher of the Year, Valor Award, Fisher Community Spirit, Supportive Role in the Industry and Future Fisher.
“We’re pretty pumped and we’re hoping to create some kind of neat video by doing some interviews of previous winners, just kind of hearing from them what it meant to them to receive their award,” said Ms Arsenault. “It’s just a positive thing for the community and a positive thing for the fishing industry.”
Ms Arsenault said it’s been a tough few months for a lot of people, including fishers.
Spring lobster fishermen lost the first two weeks of their season due to COVID-19 and when they were finally able to set sail, family members and well-wishes were unable to gather at the wharf to see them off, as is the tradition on Setting Day, due to restrictions at the harbours.
Additionally, fisherman Wilbert Hogan, who was honoured at the fisher’s banquet for the last two years with a Lifetime Achievement as the area’s longest living fisher, recently passed away.
“COVID steals moments that we can’t get back,” said Ms Arsenault, who does photography. “That would have been a moment I would have captured photos of Wilbert going out and that would have been his last season. That’s important to all of us.”
Ms Arsenault said she thinks the family of Mr Hogan, who are big supporters of the banquet, would be pleased that the fisher’s awards will continue. And the committee plans to honour Mr Hogan at this year’s awards.
“We won’t be filling that award (Lifetime Achievement) this year,” said Ms Arsenault. “We’re going to let Wilbert hold onto that for another year.”
The inaugural Fisher’s Awards Banquet was held in 2019. It was created as a fundraiser for the Tignish Recreation Department as well as honouring area fishers. Since the banquet portion of the award ceremony will not be happening this year, the committee will organize an online silent auction instead to raise money for the department.
Ms Arsenault said the awards have become important to the area.
“It’s made a lot of people outside of our community more aware of the pride we have in our industry,” she said. “It’s created more pride in our fishers and let’s them know the community cares and we’re here to support them.”
Nomination forms are available at Tignish’s municipal building or by contacting Ruby Arsenault or Paulette Arsenault. The Third Annual Fisher’s Awards will be presented on March 6.
“I encourage people to nominate and we are really looking forward to the fourth annual, which maybe will be more of a banquet, and we’re hoping for the fifth to go big,” concluded Ms Arsenault.
