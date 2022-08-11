There’s a lot of anger and fear over the state of rural healthcare in the province right now, especially following Health PEI’s announcement that the Collaborative Emergency Centre (CEC) at Western Hospital will be closed until at least Sept. 15.
Speaking to customers at Alberton Bakery, many are feeling the same way as Dot Perry, venting their frustration over what they see as a broken system, with the lack of family doctors, long wait-times at emergency departments, slow responses times for ambulances and the general eroding of healthcare in the region.
“I believe for the people of West Prince, it’s time to fight back against King and the provincial government,” said Ms Perry, who has travelled herself to Halifax to see a medical specialist because one wasn’t available on PEI. “Go out there and do something. Let’s find out what is behind these closures.”
The CEC at Western operates overnight, open from 8 pm to 8 am, and is staffed by RNs and paramedics with advanced life support training with the ability to consult an on-call doctor by phone. The emergency department operates from 8 am to 8 pm and is staffed with a physician and additional RN support.
According to Health PEI, the reason for the pro-longed closure of the CEC at Western is due to the continued staffing shortages at the Alberton hospital. The closure will allow some CEC staff to be reassigned to the in-patient unit, emergency department (ED), and ambulatory care.
“In order to maintain safe staffing on our in-patient unit and our emergency department and making sure our ambulatory care services are operating as they need to be, we had to make this difficult decision,” said Christina Phillips, administrator for Community Hospitals West. “It certainly wasn’t an easy decision, not one any of us wanted to do, by any means.”
Since the start of 2022, the CEC at Western has been closed over 30 times. The majority of the reasons given was due to lack of staffing. While the emergency department at Western has had limited closures this calendar year, there has begun to be incidents of the ED closing early due to lack of staff.
On average, according to Health PEI, fewer than one patient visits the CEC at Western per night, but Hal Perry, health critic for the Liberal party, said people do not choose when they need healthcare services.
“I know they keep throwing the numbers out there, that, on average, there is less than one person per night, but that’s what an emergency department is there for, in case we need it,” said Mr Perry. “Luckily, that’s all we have, less than one a night, but it’s there for the individuals who may need to access that emergency service.”
Mr Perry said the residents of West Prince have the right to have the comfort of knowing that during a medical emergency they have access to timely healthcare services.
“We as taxpayers of Prince Edward Island deserve to have the equality of healthcare services other Islanders have,” he said.
Ms Phillips said that statement about the numbers visiting the CEC is not to diminish that one person’s healthcare needs, but added that healthcare on PEI is in a place right now where difficult decisions have to be made.
“We had 10,447 visits to our emergency department in the 2021 calendar year, so when it comes to those difficult decisions, where is the least impact and right now, at this time, unfortunately, it’s the CEC,” she said.
With the majority of the residents who live in his district of Tignish - Palmer Road utilizing the services at Western Hospital, Mr Perry is looking to find a way to be part of the solution while still advocating for his constitutes.
That prompted him to send a letter to the premier and health minister inviting them to meet with the residents of West Prince, as well as stakeholders and front-line staff, in the form of a town hall, which will allow people the opportunity to share their concerns, ask questions and make suggestions.
“We have to try something new,” he said. “What we are currently doing is obviously not working. So we have to be open to try new things and a lot of the suggests that are coming back to me are from the front-line workers and they are the people we need to listen to... We have to explore and be open to new ways of servicing the healthcare needs of rural Islanders.”
In conversation with the Graphic, Health Minister Ernie Hudson said his department has received Mr Perry’s letter.
“I’m always open to meeting with residents in the West Prince area,” he said.
Ms Phillips said there are no plans beyond Sept. 15 at this time to keep the CEC closed, saying Health PEI will continue to monitor the situation at Western while they work with recruitment and retention to fill vacancies ‘so we can have a safe staffing level’.
She also said there is no permanent plan to close the CEC indefinitely.
“There’s no discussion like that,” she said. “Western Hospital is here to provide emergency care, in-patient services, ambulatory care services and our lab and diagnostic imaging departments are operating.”
